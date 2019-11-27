The Hudson Valley Electric Jazz Band at ChappPac on Saturday, December 7

The Hudson Valley Electric Jazz Band is a jazz pop and fusion instrumental and vocal group covering artists such as George Benson, Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Chaka Kahn, Stevie Wonder, John Scofield, Michael Brecker and many more. The band’s music has accessible, strong melodies, both as instrumentals and vocal tunes with a feature of at least one of the soloists showing their virtuosity at some point during each piece. We will show that we have tight arrangements with an expressive moody side as well.

“We want to make sure that there are at least a few songs that the audience is familiar with so we mix in some Motown and R&B vocal numbers so the audience isn’t just listening to a group of performers playing complicated riffs and soloing all night long,” said Jeff Weiner, the band’s drummer who is also helping produce the event.

The Hudson Valley Electric Jazz Band will perform LIVE on Saturday, December 7th from 8 pm to 9:30, at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center.

General seating, first come first serve.

Two sets. Each set is 60 minutes in length. 15 minute intermission.

For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/83000373351

New courtesy of the Hudson Valley Electric Jazz Band; to learn more, visit www.hvejb.com