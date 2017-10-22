The Downtown Revitalization Project: What to Expect Next

Editor’s Note: Many residents and merchants are excited to see the end result and improvements of all the activity in town. Yet as downtown Chappaqua is being intensively worked on along Greeley Avenues and up and down King Street, and traffic and commute times affected, the Inside Press has been contacted by various readers asking about plans and timelines as the town carries out the Master Plan worked on for so long. We turned to town board member Adam Brodsky to provide details and a timeline. We also asked Joseph Fleisher to record a visual history of this ambitious project.

The scope of the project, according to Brodsky includes (but not limited to):

1. replacement of the water system, sewer system and portions of the stormwater system under the streets

2. replacement of all the sidewalks with concrete with brick accents and granite curbing throughout

3. creation of several public gathering spaces

4. widening sidewalks wherever possible

5. installation of a traffic signal at King and Greeley with a traditional four way crosswalk

6. installation of 60 new street lamps

7. placement of 43 benches

8. installation of a clock

9. planting of more than 75 trees and shrubs

The projected timeline which is subject to change is as follows:

Completion of the installation of water system, sewer system and portions of the storm water system (Late Spring 2018)

Installation of sidewalks, curbing, streetlamps (Summer/Fall 2018)

Repaving downtown streets and completion (Late November 2018)

“This project is setting the stage for revital-ization of the Hamlet and its growth over the coming decades,” noted Brodsky.