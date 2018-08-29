Saturday & Sunday, September 29 & September 30

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rain or Shine

205 Business Park Drive, Armonk, NY 10504

Top Rated and Nationally Ranked in “The Top 50” Fine Art and Fine Craft Fairs, the 57th Annual

Armonk Outdoor Art Show continues its long tradition of showcasing well curated and diverse fine art.

It’s About Art …

The show features 185 juried artists from 28 states, Israel and Canada, including 38 new artists this year.

A broad range of art in every medium and price point will be on display, including painting, mixed mediums, printmaking/drawing/ pastels, sculpture, photography/digital art, wearable art, and fine crafts.

Free personal consultants, trained in fine art and home design, are available to assist visitors in selecting art that best fits their taste and decor.

… And Entertainment!

Music and “Hands-on-Art Activities” for All Ages

Family Activities Tent – Free Fun-Filled Activities under a Big-Top Tent, sponsored by:

The Harvey School- Interactive programs, appropriate for children ages 5-12.

First Five – Hands on projects, appropriate for children ages 1-5 with adult participation

And, an Engaging Alliance of Arts Organizations:

Neuberger Museum Katonah Museum of Art, Clay Arts Center, and Rye Arts Center

Food, Craft Beer and Wine – Diverse Vendors and New Additions!

Luke’s Lobster, Captain Lawrence Brewing and BBQ by Taylored Menus

Gold Sponsors: Boies Schiller Flexner, Equinox, Frank Madonna Real Estate, Northern Westchester Hospital, William Raveis, Rosen & Company, Inc., Toll Brothers, White Plains Hospital Medical & Wellness

The Art Show is sponsored by Friends of the North Castle Public Library, Inc.

Admission price: $12, $10 for seniors or with coupon, children under 18 free.

Ample free parking on site. Sorry, no dogs allowed.

For information, and discount coupons, visit: www.armonkoutdoorartshow.org

Facebook /armonkoutdoorartshow | Instagram @armonkoutdoorartshow