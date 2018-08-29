Saturday & Sunday, September 29 & September 30
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rain or Shine
205 Business Park Drive, Armonk, NY 10504
Top Rated and Nationally Ranked in “The Top 50” Fine Art and Fine Craft Fairs, the 57th Annual
Armonk Outdoor Art Show continues its long tradition of showcasing well curated and diverse fine art.
It’s About Art …
The show features 185 juried artists from 28 states, Israel and Canada, including 38 new artists this year.
A broad range of art in every medium and price point will be on display, including painting, mixed mediums, printmaking/drawing/ pastels, sculpture, photography/digital art, wearable art, and fine crafts.
Free personal consultants, trained in fine art and home design, are available to assist visitors in selecting art that best fits their taste and decor.
… And Entertainment!
Music and “Hands-on-Art Activities” for All Ages
Family Activities Tent – Free Fun-Filled Activities under a Big-Top Tent, sponsored by:
The Harvey School- Interactive programs, appropriate for children ages 5-12.
First Five – Hands on projects, appropriate for children ages 1-5 with adult participation
And, an Engaging Alliance of Arts Organizations:
Neuberger Museum Katonah Museum of Art, Clay Arts Center, and Rye Arts Center
Food, Craft Beer and Wine – Diverse Vendors and New Additions!
Luke’s Lobster, Captain Lawrence Brewing and BBQ by Taylored Menus
Gold Sponsors: Boies Schiller Flexner, Equinox, Frank Madonna Real Estate, Northern Westchester Hospital, William Raveis, Rosen & Company, Inc., Toll Brothers, White Plains Hospital Medical & Wellness
The Art Show is sponsored by Friends of the North Castle Public Library, Inc.
Admission price: $12, $10 for seniors or with coupon, children under 18 free.
Ample free parking on site. Sorry, no dogs allowed.
For information, and discount coupons, visit: www.armonkoutdoorartshow.org
I love the Armonk Outdoor Art Show and how it supports the immediate community and welcomes all to attend from near and far. The show is a study in sheer creativity and professionalism. So come check out ‘what’s new this year’ among the works created using so many different artistic mediums. The artists themselves are always so engaging and informative. With delicious food and drink from assorted eateries (always exciting given Armonk’s wonderful dining scene, too) and activities for kids too, hosted by generous sponsors. So come one, come all for a day of appreciating art and maybe picking up something really special, too. Rain or no rain, this show will “Shine.”
– Grace Bennett