Survivors Walk the Runway to Fight Ovarian Cancer

Over $400K Raised for the Tina Brozman Foundation for Ovarian Cancer Research at the third annual Tina’s Wish Runway for Research

On a beautiful spring night in New York City, at the 18th Street Altman building, over 400 supporters came together to witness a unique fashion show empowering women fighting ovarian cancer.

The event on behalf of the Tina Brozman Foundation for Ovarian Cancer raised more than $400,000 to fund research for early detection of ovarian cancer.

Kattia Solano Sabatino who walked the runway with her ten-year-old daughter, Paloma, said, “I was one of those naive women who thought a pap smear would detect ovarian cancer, but as we know, that’s not the case at all. It wasn’t until I happened to have a sonogram that they discovered it at Stage 3.”

Two-time Grammy nominated violinist and composer Jannina Norpoth was another of the 20 survivors who walked the runway.

She said, “I feel very loved. My husband and my mom are here and we shared an experience with other models that is really life changing hearing each other’s stories of survival.”

Norpoth shares her journey of recovery with her mother who is a uterine cancer survivor and was originally diagnosed in 2002.

Unlike cervical cancer there is no early detection test for ovarian cancer. It remains the fifth leading cause of cancer death among women in the U.S. Tina’s Wish is a national not-for-profit dedicated to funding cutting-edge research for the early detection and prevention of ovarian cancer and providing education and awareness about gynecologic health.

Since 2008, Tina’s Wish has raised more than $24 million. The Foundation now funds $2.4 million of scientific research annually to develop innovative prevention and diagnostic strategies.

For more info, please visit: https://tinaswish.org/