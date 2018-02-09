Support the 2018 SPCA Dog Walk and Pet Fair

2018 SPCA Dog Walk and Pet Fair

Join us for this fun-filled family fundraiser on Saturday, May 5th at FDR State Park in Yorktown Heights from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sponsors, have your business promoted to tens of thousands of SPCA supporters through our Walk brochure, email promotions, social media pages and website!

*Click here to learn more about becoming a Sponsor*

Walker Registration in now open! Sign-up to be a Walker and you can choose to create an online fundraising page to gather pledges in support of your walk or form a team.

Take a relaxing stroll on the scenic mile trail with your canine buddy, then go shopping in our vendor village while enjoying food, refreshments, our SPCA photo booth, kid activities, puppy kissing booth, dog agility demos and more!

Although cats can’t attend this event, we still encourage you to join us and walk on their behalf as the funds raised from this special fundraiser supports both our canine and feline friends at the SPCA.

or further details or questions, email Lisa@spca914.org

or call (914) 941-2896 ext. 54

