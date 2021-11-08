Steffi Nossen Dance Foundation Presents Fall Choreography Event

An Immersive Dance Experience will take place at Bethany Arts Center on December 4th

The Steffi Nossen Dance Foundation will present an “immersive dance experience” at Bethany Arts Center in Ossining on Saturday, December 4th. The event features choreography by six diverse artists–from classical modern to swing dance with jazz accompaniment and the debut of a new wok by Hannah Garner, a Purchase Conservatory of Dance alumna, commissioned for performance by the Steffi Nossen Dance Company. Choreographers include Gierre Godley, Olivia Passarelli/Sophie Gray-Gaillard, Spencer Pond, Caterina Rago, and Steffi Nossen Artistic Director Jessica DiMauro Marks.

The audience will be guided through a variety of locations within the BAC to experience these live performances with opportunities to view art works in the galleries. The Board of Directors will host a reflective reception: an opportunity to talk with the artists and enjoy a seasonal treat and the BAC grounds.

Performances will take place every hour from 2 p.m.– 7 p.m. in groups of 25 people. All COVID safety guidelines will be followed; masks are required.

Tickets at $50 for adults and $30 for students/seniors are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-showcase-an-immersive-dance-experience-tickets-201093856137

Or call us at 914-328-1900 for more information.