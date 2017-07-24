Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Donald Fagen & The Nightflyers at The Capitol Theatre: August 3 & 4!

Donald Fagen –musician, composer, vocalist, producer, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and co-founder of Steely Dan and The Dukes of September–has recruited a quartet of young musicians he’s been working with over the past few years to form a new band called the Nightflyers. At an exclusive August 3rd and August 4th performances at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, Fagen and his band are expected to play songs from Donald’s solo albums, Steely Dan hits and as the Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer describes, “some swell surprises.” The Nightflyers features Connor Kennedy (guitar, vocals), Lee Falco (drums, vocals), Brandon Morrison (bass, vocals) and Will Bryant (keyboards, vocals). Visit The Capitol Theatre online for more info about this concern and other programming, and to purchase tickets: http://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/

Designed by celebrated architect Thomas Lamb in 1926 and listed in The National Register of Historic Places, the theatre is located approximately 30 miles from NYC, conveniently accessible by I-95 and only one block from the Port Chester Metro North train station. In its distinguished history, the 1,835-capacity theatre has hosted concerts by the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Derek and the Dominos, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, David Bowie, Santana, Black Sabbath, Iggy Pop, and many more. Following a transformative renovation under the guidance of music entrepreneur Peter Shapiro (Brooklyn Bowl, Wetlands, Relix, U2 3D), the theatre reopened as a rock palace on Sep 4, 2012, with a performance by Bob Dylan and has since hosted everyone from Al Green and My Morning Jacket to Sleigh Bells and Morrissey. The New York Times raved, “a rock theater that looks and sounds as good as the Capitol is something to celebrate,” while Billboard agreed that “the lavishly decorated theater–filled with mirrors, chandeliers and painstakingly restored detail–looks absolutely stunning, and sounds even better.”