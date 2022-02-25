Spring Spotlights & To Dos in Briarcliff Manor

Briarcliff Manor is an idyllic village with much to offer its community. With its mix of charming shops, great restaurants and plenty of bucolic outdoor spaces, there are so many things to explore throughout the village. And spring is the perfect time to take in some special events, hike or bike on a trail, or just bask in a sunshine-filled park and relax for a bit.

Nestled along the scenic Hudson River and at just under six square miles of land, Briarcliff Manor is a wonderful place to raise a family or just visit for the day. The 2020 census put its population at 7,569 and it is situated within the Town of Ossining and the Town of Mount Pleasant. Briarcliff Manor was incorporated as a village in 1902 and it maintains over 172 acres of active and passive parkland.

Discover ‘Famed’ Tree Streets

Some neighborhoods of note in Briarcliff Manor include Scarborough, Chilmark and the famed “tree streets” such as Elm Road, Oak Road and Satinwood Lane–which is an ideal neighborhood for families to trick-or-treat on Halloween. Briarcliff Manor’s Crossroads neighborhood is a development of streets named after local World War II veterans including Schrade Road and Dunn Lane.

This Spring, come see what Briarcliff Manor has to offer! Whether you’re a longtime resident, new to the neighborhood or just visiting, there are many things to explore within the village.

Get Up To Speed On Real Estate Trends

The Briarcliff Manor Chamber of Commerce is planning a real estate event tentatively scheduled for late February at The Briarcliff Manor. Board member Hillary Landau will be moderating a panel of local realtors about trends in the general Westchester area as well as what makes Briarcliff Manor stand out. It will cover what realtors think buyers would like to see in a local community as well as what businesses they’d like to have in their community.

Spring Cleaning Opp

Now is the perfect time to gather up all that unwanted paper and take it to be shredded. The Westchester County Mobile Shredder will be at 10 Buckout Road on Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Your space and your mind will feel a lot lighter.

Make Your Voice Count

Make sure your voice is heard – don’t forget to come out and vote at the Annual Village Election. It takes place on Monday, March 14 from 6 a.m.-9 p.m.at the William J. Vescio Community Center at 1 Library Road.

April 9th Egg Hunt

Gather the kids and and come down to Law Memorial Park for the annual Spring Egg Hunt (weather permitting). This event is always a lot of fun and in addition to the hunt there will be jelly bean and chocolate egg guessing contests, a children’s entertainer and even a visit from the village’s mascot Briar Bear–who comes out of hibernation especially for this event.

Summer Concerts Kickoff In May

Briarcliff Manor is a wonderful place to listen to live music. In late May, the Recreation Advisory Committee will sponsor a concert at Law Memorial Park to kickoff the “unofficial” start of the summer season. Further down the road, the Chamber of Commerce will partner with the village on its popular Summer Concert Series scheduled for Thursdays in July at Law Memorial Park.

In Addition…

• Dreaming of those summer days? Memorial Day weekend marks the opening of the Village pool, currently scheduled for Sunday, May 29.

• Time to get out and move! Want to find the best trails for just that? Download the Hiking Project App which features many of Briarcliff Manor’s and other local trails including the Kate Kennard Trail, Pocantico Lake Trail and the Richard Wishing Park Walking Path. Briarcliff Manor has so many park spaces for a wide variety of activities including basketball, playgrounds, baseball and soccer fields, fishing and so much more. One of the village’s newest additions are the Pickleball Courts at Chilmark Park.

• Also in early May, the outdoor clay tennis court season opens–there are three clay courts at Law Memorial Park in addition to a year-round all-weather court.

The Village has a ton of great shops for whatever’s on your wish list. In May, the Chamber will present the Spring Sidewall Stroll, a tag sale along Pleasantville Road incorporating as many businesses as possible. Businesses not located along the road will have tables set up to converse with the community. Also planned for the event are live bands and food trucks.

Jim Domzalski, the Chamber’s President, speaks of the closeness of the community as a whole, as well as the importance of these community events. “There’s something about walking down that main street that is so charming and familiar. What makes us unique is that small town feel. It’s such a wonderful and friendly place. We all want to be able to get together and do it safely.”

So why not take a stroll through town, grab a coffee and treat and head to Law Memorial Park to sit and relax with a good book. Did I mention the Briarcliff Manor Public Library is located right there?

Join A Book Club

The library features many programs for its patrons–including a variety of book clubs on offer, which are currently being held over Zoom. There’s also an online class on Ancient Egypt for seniors being offered through Westchester Community College taking place late February through early March.

The ‘Human Library’

On April 30, the library will host the ‘Human Library.’ This is a learning platform that uses library terminology to match “books,” or those who have experienced prejudice, with “readers,” those who want to learn more. Each reader “checks out” a book for a 30-minute conversation and the idea is to help “un-judge” people.

Human Library is a Copenhagen-based organization that hosts programs on a global level and has received local support here through the Library Board, the Friends, staff and patrons.

The library’s Director Donna Pesce says, “This library is a place that brings the residents such joy. They love to visit, to browse and discover an interesting book or to sit in a comfortable chair to read. But it is the warm and personal environment that our patrons most appreciate.”

Get To Know The History Keepers

Keeping the history of the area alive and well for residents and visitors alike, the Briarcliff Manor-Scarborough Historical Society is anticipating a spring reopening of their space on the lower level of the library. Unfortunately, their space was damaged by Hurricane Ida in September 2021. Karen Smith, the Society’s Executive Director says, “Our center is a project-in-motion.” She hopes people can resume visits in the spring and says, “We’ll be ready to welcome all visitors and ready to answer all questions about Briarcliff Manor history.”

As Josh Ringel, the Village Manager puts it, “Briarcliff offers a rustic residential environment, with top quality schools, ample parks and trails, and convenient access to NYC via the Scarborough Train Station.” It’s truly a fantastic place to live or visit and has so much to offer both residents and visitors alike. Come out this spring and discover what Briarcliff Manor has in store for you.

Dates may be subject to change – please check briarcliffmanor.org, briarcliffmanorchamber.com and briarcliffmanorlibrary.org for the most up-to-date information.