Spring Programs at the New Castle Historical Society

Women’s History, History of Millwood Lecture, Antiques Appraisal Day, and House Tour

Chappaqua, New York — This spring, the New Castle Historical Society, located in the Horace Greeley House museum in downtown Chappaqua, will host several programs that encourage Hudson Valley residents and visitors alike to actively engage with and experience local history and heritage.

The NCHS kicks off their spring calendar with Curator-led Talk & Tours of the exhibition, New Castle’s Carrie Chapman Catt & the Women’s Suffrage Movement . The exhibition features contemporary historic photographs from Westchester County Historical Society, the New York State Museum, and the Library of Congress; a 1917 petition in support of women’s suffrage, including over 800 signatures from local Westchester County women (on loan to the NCHS from the Ossining Historical Society); an Evelyn Rumsey Cary “Woman Suffrage” Poster; and several replica artifacts related to women’s suffrage, including “Votes for Women” sashes, pennants, buttons, and plates. The first Curator-led Talk & Tour will take place on Thursday, March 15th at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Visitors may also schedule private led tours of the exhibition through the end of May 2018.

On April 22nd, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the NCHS invites its members and the public to its 52nd Annual Meeting. This year’s meeting will be held at the new Millwood Fire House. At the meeting, Town Historian Gray Williams will present a brief history of Millwood, New York, with special focus on the Putnam Division of the New York Central Railroad.

Later in April, the NCHS teams up with the Rago Arts & Auction Center to offer an Antiques Roadshow-style Appraisal Day at the Greeley House. On Saturday, April 28th, visitors are invited to have their family heirlooms or garage sale treasures appraised at the Horace Greeley House. The appraisals will be conducted by four special guest experts (fine art, jewelry, silver, and general).

In May, the NCHS’s popular “Castles of New Castle” House Tour returns on May 17th. This event, one of the society’s main annual fundraisers, provides ticketholders with the opportunity to explore five exquisite homes in the Town of New Castle. All proceeds from this event benefit the New Castle Historical Society. Tickets for the event will be available beginning mid-April.

If you would like more information regarding these programs, or to register for an event, please visit www.newcastlehs.org or contact NCHS Executive Director Cassie Ward at director@newcastlehs.org or 914-238-4666.