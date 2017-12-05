Shop for a Cause at Desires by Mikolay to Benefit the SPCA of Westchester

Save the Date for a ‘Charity Shopping Soirée’ on December 8, 5-9 p.m.

There’s probably not a resident in Chappaqua who doesn’t appreciate the Mikolays’ passionate support for the SPCA of Westchester and its charges; their store has hosted many fundraisers in support of rescues. To date, the Mikolays note that with the help of shoppers, they have raised over $40,000 for animals in need.

Shoppers can once again enjoy a Holiday Sale with 10 percent of the night’s proceeds earmarked for the SPCA; Desires emphasizes that each item selected is a “Gift with Impact.” “Shelter animals have a particularly tough time during the Winter months,” the flyer for the event states. “Let’s show them all the love and support we can!

So come on down for some small bites and festive fun too. Bring your own furry friend or meet someone else’s; they are also invited and always delightful to meet. Desires by Mikolay is on 55 King Street, Chappaqua, NY or visit www.desiresbymikolay.com

— Grace Bennett