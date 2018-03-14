School Officials Describe a “Reflective, Quiet and Respectful” Mood

The Walkout at Byram Hills High School and a Sit In Emphasizing Kindness at the Middle School

By Grace Bennett

Byram Hills Central School District Superintendent Jen Lamia shared a few details about today’s walkout of over 200 Byram Hills High School students. She described the walkout as being “in response to the Parkland tragedy.”

“Deputy Superintendent Dr. Tim Kaltenecker informed me the kids released 17 balloons when they said the names of the victims,” said Lamia.

She relayed that the students at the high school organized the event with the building principal Chris Walsh. “The students gathered outside the front doors of the school and were reflective, quiet, and respectful,” she said.

“Some students spoke the names of the students from Parkland. A few others spoke about supporting safety in schools. Overall, our students care about making a difference in the world and are very thoughtful about how they hope to do it!”

Lamia was on a board visitation to the H.C. Crittenden Middle School at the time of the Walkout; Deputy Superintendent Dr. Kaltenecker was at the high school.

At the middle school, students had organized a sit-in and spent their time writing acts of kindness on index cards. “The event at the middle school was also run by students—completely–and they were fantastic,” Lamia added. “Our kids are a gift.”

While not a student-organized event, per se (“Developmentally, the kids are too young,” said Lamia), at Wampus Elementary School, the teachers engaged the children in acts of kindness activities.