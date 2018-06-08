Save the Date for Northern Westchester Hospital 2018 Gala: November 3 Honorees Noted Here!

Ellen and Kamran Hakim were Named Community Honorees and Dr. Adina Keller and Dr. Jeffrey Keller Named Physician Honorees

Mt. Kisco, New York— Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) will honor philanthropists Ellen and Kamran Hakim, and physicians Drs. Adina and Jeffrey Keller at the hospital’s annual gala on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 333 North Bedford Road at 6:30 p.m. The event is co-chaired by Jennifer and Jon Klein, and Luba and Steve Seidman. The announcement was made by Keeva Young-Wright, President of the NWH Foundation and Vice President of External Affairs at NWH.

“We are delighted to honor the Hakims for their long-term, generous support of Northern Westchester Hospital and the Kellers for their clinical excellence and leadership roles at NWH,” she said.

“These couples exemplify the community support, commitment and dedication that enables NWH to provide high quality, patient-centered care to all members of our community.”

Mr. Hakim, a New York-based real estate investor and one of the city’s largest private landlords, immigrated to the United States from Iran in 1956 at the age of 14. Mrs. Hakim, born Ellen Manocherian, is in partnership with her sister Joan Cohen in the family’s real estate business.

Longtime supporters of NWH, the Hakims hosted two fundraising galas for the hospital at their Old Salem Farm. Their grandson Andrew was born at NWH, and Mr. Hakim, who has been a patient at NWH credits the hospital for saving his life. The couple are married for 53 years and have lived in Westchester for just as long. They have four children, 12 grandchildren, and reside in Chappaqua.

Adina Keller, MD, FACOG, is a community-based physician who has dedicated her professional life to women’s health and cancer prevention. As a board certified OB/GYN with CareMount Medical Group and associate chief of OB/GYN at NWH, Dr. Keller is a champion of cancer prevention. In addition to her practice, which includes minimally invasive robotic surgery, Dr. Keller has made it a mission to educate the community about health, wellness and cancer prevention.

She is on the Board of Trustees at NWH, and is a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology’s (AGOG) Cervical Cancer Prevention Task Force and served as section chair of its Hudson Valley District. She also served as Medical Director of the American Cancer Society, Westchester Branch, and was on its Board of Advisors from 2007-2015. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including The American Cancer Society Leadership and Humanitarian award, US News and World Report Top Doctor; New York Magazine’s Best Doctor Award (2017); and has received Top Doctor awards from Castle Connolly (2013, 2015, 2017, 2018) and Westchester Magazine (2013, 2015 and 2017).

Jeffrey Keller, MD, FACS, FAAP, is board certified in Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery and a Pediatric Otolaryngologist who has devoted his career to taking care of children. Dr. Keller began working at Northern Westchester Hospital in 2005 and is currently the Director of Pediatric Otolaryngology for the Mount Sinai Health System at CareMount Medical. Dr. Keller practices at CareMount Medical’s Mount Kisco and Carmel offices, and has privileges at Northern Westchester Hospital, the Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester and Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Keller has authored numerous chapters on Pediatric Otolaryngology, and has received many awards. He is the recipient of New York Magazine’s Best Doctor Award (2006-2008 & 2014-2016); Best Doctors in America (2013 and 2015); and top doctor awards from Castle Connolly (2013-2018), Westchester Magazine (2013-2017), Hudson Valley Magazine (2017), and Hudson Valley Parent Favorite Docs (2016 and 2017).

Dr. Adina Keller and Dr. Jeffrey Keller live in Chappaqua with their two teenage sons.

The NWH Gala begins with cocktails at 6:30 p.m., a program and dinner at 8 p.m., and dancing at 9:30 p.m. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit www.nwhconnect.org/2018gala.

This news: courtesy of Northwell and Northern Westchester Hospital