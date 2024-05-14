Save the Date: Fol de Rol Country Fair to Take Place JUNE 6-9 at Wampus Brook Park in Armonk

Excited happy faces, great music, terrific food, beautiful crafts, exciting rides and games are all part of the Armonk Lions Club’s Annual Fol-de-Rol Fair and Crafts on June 6-9 in Wampus Brook Park.

The Fol-de-Rol is Armonk’s treasured pre-summer ritual, providing fun for people of all ages.

This beloved 4-day community county fair is the Armonk Lion’s main fund-raiser and regularly attracts several thousand people from North Castle and neighboring communities. The proceeds are donated to local organizations serving people in need in North Castle, in Westchester County and beyond. Admission is free, and cash-prize raffle tickets help support the charitable work of the Lions Club.

With funds raised at the Fol-de-Rol, the Lions Club donated a much-needed fixed-hull water-rescue boat and trailer and an inflatable raft to the Armonk Fire Department and donated to the Mount Kisco Interfaith Pantry and 914 Cares.

Entertainment this year will include the musical groups Bob and Norm, School of Rock, White Wedding, Group Therapy, Banjo Rascals. and Steve Jordan…and the popular racing pigs.

Each year the Lions Club welcomes civic-minded residents to volunteer at the Fol-de-Rol. If you’re interested, e-mail Rides at Hunter Field (Wampus School)

Thursday & Friday evening, June 6 & 7, 6 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 8, 12 noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 9, 12 noon to 6 p.m.

NEW: Food Court and Evening Market

Friday, June 7, 6 to 10 p.m.

Craft Vendors in Wampus Brook Park:

Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Opening ceremony at 11 a.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please check these times closer to the event date.

The Armonk Lions Club is seeking additional vendors. For information, go to armonklionsclub.org.

Or write to Phyllis: ppas5@aol.com.

News courtesy of Fol de Rol, Armonk Lions Club