Rockettes Team Gather at Kensico Dam to Encourage Vaccinations

(Valhalla, NY) – The iconic Radio City Rockettes participated in a public service announcement put together by Westchester County encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Recorded at Westchester’s Kensico Dam in Valhalla, the performers said they will be getting their vaccine when they become eligible.

Rockette Katelyn Gaffney said: “With all the vaccines coming out, it’s almost just like more hope…so just stay hopeful and stay healthy.”

Rockette Danelle Morgan said: “It’s been nice to know that we’ll be able to get into the studio by getting vaccinated and taking care of our bodies and doing all the social distancing that is necessary.”

Rockette Miranda LeBar said: “We want the audience to be able to come back to theaters and see us, so we can bring that joy that everyone needs right now.”

This latest PSA is part of an ongoing campaign launched in January encouraging the vaccine across the County.

You can view full PSA here.