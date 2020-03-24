“Restaurant Relief” Site Seeks to Help Hard-Hit Local Restaurants

One-stop website lists Northern Westchester restaurants’ gift-card vouchers–so customers can “buy today, eat later”

Mount Kisco, NY– March 24, 2020 – Restaurants have taken a big hit from the Covid-19 crisis, as they’ve had to suspend their businesses and lay off hourly staff. Most restaurants don’t have two to three months of capital in the bank to weather this storm.

With that in mind, the Mount Kisco–based website designer Laura Kelly had an idea: What if local patrons could pay for a dining experience at a favorite local restaurant now–then enjoy it later, when the restaurant has reopened?

This week, Kelly launched RestaurantRelief.net, a one-stop site that makes it easy for northern Westchester diners to support their favorite restaurants by buying digital gift cards today when the restaurants most need support, to be redeemed later. The site has already pooled together restaurant listings and gift-card links for 18 eateries in Mount Kisco, Pleasantville, Croton-on-Hudson and other northern Westchester towns. Kelly plans to continue adding restaurants’ gift-card links to the site. “All area restaurants are welcome, and it doesn’t cost them anything to be included,” she says.

Before launching the site, Kelly discussed the idea with a number of local restauranteurs and got enthusiastic feedback from owners such as Bobby Epstein, who runs Kisco River Eatery and Muscoot Tavern. “I just had to furlough 20 people,” Epstein said. “These people rely on a paycheck, and this support would help me give them a stipend.”

Kelly is spreading the word about Restaurant Relief through local press and via social media platforms such as Nextdoor.com. “There are thousands of us in northern Westchester who love to go out to eat in our communities and have gotten to know the people working in those restaurants,” she says. “While we’re all cloistered at home with our smartphones in hand, I wanted to find an easy but meaningful way to show support when it matters most to these folks.”

RestaurantRelief.net will be adding to the list of northern Westchester dining gift-card links. Since not every area restaurant has a digital gift-card or voucher program already in place, RestaurantRelief.net will offer free tech assistance to help restaurants quickly set up secure digital gift card transactions. If a restaurant wants to be listed on the site or wants help with a digital gift-card offer, contact info@restaurantrelief.net.

This story is courtesy of Restaurant Relief.