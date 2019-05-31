‘Ready, Willing and Able’ and Branching Out at the Sheptin Tutoring Group

Many of you know me and my company as academic support and test prep experts. I can say that my team is the best in Northern Westchester, bar none. From the Regents to SATs to ACTs to APs, we are ready, willing and able. And, as I write this article, I am planning an SAT program for students in the United Kingdom and opening registration for our well-received finals program for Greeley students.

In my practice, I wear two hats. Yes, Math is my superpower: Mrs. Goldberg, my 7th grade math teacher who recognized this talent, would be proud. But did you know that I have visited over 120 universities and colleges both in the United States and abroad? I am a professional member of the IECA, the premier qualifying organization whose members ethically guide students through all aspects of college planning. Our expertise is peerless. I am proud to be a card-carrying member. Mid-May will bring me to Chicago, where I will visit three schools and attend an annual IECA conference. After the frenetic first three weeks of June, I intend to visit five colleges in the Boston area.

After a tutoring session, the conversation often turns to college. Kids tell me schools they’ve recently visited and I try to offer some other interesting ideas. Too many of our students only consider a handful of schools that just do not have the bandwidth to accept everyone from our local schools. In my travels, I have encountered gems that are academically just as engaging and will provide unparalleled opportunities. Do a little digging or hire someone like me to do the legwork and you will be rewarded.

Since I have seen universities abroad (ask me about Uppsala University or the University of Bristol!) I’ve been asking my students and their families to put European universities on their list. Most European degrees programs are three years in duration –and some are free of charge–even to Americans! And classes are conducted entirely in English!

To wit: a three-year Bachelors Degree at the University of Amsterdam will set you back 30,000 Euros (for all three years!). You can’t even get that inexpensive an education at a SUNY.

While a full international education may not be an option for everyone, think about the advantages of an it, cost aside. Immersing your student in an entirely different culture, especially in our intertwined global economy, shows employers that a student can be independent, open and willing to take calculated risks. In most countries, international students with a student visa can work during the academic year and into the summer. It would make your child unique!

Perhaps the rah-rah of the Saturday football game is not available abroad, and Greek life is not a “thing.” However, every university I have ever visited has robust Student Unions, replete with societies (clubs) for everything imaginable under the sun. From Harry Potter Societies, to Jewish Societies, to Rowing Societies, you can find them all abroad.

So, if you see me, let’s talk about college. Whether you want to explore programs here in the US or abroad, to quote Frances McDormand, “I have something to say.”

