Puttin’ on the Dog Festival by Adopt-a-Dog Brings Out Dog Lovers in Droves

PHOTOS BY HANNAH ROSENBERG



Petunia an English bulldog, in her tutu

Dog lovers were out in full force at the 31st annual Puttin’ On The Dog Festival that took place in Greenwich’s Roger Sherman Baldwin Park on Sunday, September 16th. The annual event was created by Adopt-a-Dog, a non-profit whose mission has been to save, socialize and secure loving homes for unwanted or abandoned dogs. The Armonk-based organization has been serving the tri-state area and beyond for more than three decades and their shelter is open seven days a week.

The fun-filled event had approximately 5,000 attendees and featured dog demonstrations, food trucks, vendors, competitions for dogs to enter and adoptable dogs. Originally the day was conceptualized to help match abandoned dogs with potential adoptive families but the day has grown into an event where people bring out their families, including their furry ones for fun and socializing with other dogs and their owners. The event yielded 20 applications for adoption and the organization was happy to report several matches were made as of press time.

Ellie Gottlieb with dog, Ozzy