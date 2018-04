Westchester County Executive George Latimer and

WHAT

Westchester Countywide Yom HaShoah Holocaust Commemoration,

Including a procession of 28 rescued Holocaust Torahs



WHEN

Noon-1pm – Thursday, April 12th



WHO

Hon. George Latimer, County Executive

Agnes Vertes, Holocaust Survivor

Joseph Kaidanow, Chair of the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

Lisa Roberts, President of the Westchester Jewish Council



WHERE

Garden of Remembrance

148 Martine Avenue

White Plains, NY 10601



WHY

The Garden of Remembrance was created in 1992 to memorialize the suffering and death of millions during the Nazi era from 1933 to 1945. We gather each year as a community on Yom Hashoah to commemorate those who perished, to REMEMBER what we must NEVER FORGET.