Pleasantville Day: An Annual Celebration of Fun, Friendship, and Community

Story and Photos by Charlotte Harter

The town of Pleasantville was awash with smiles and laughter, the sounds of live music, and the unmistakable scent of funnel cake and popcorn as the community celebrated yet another successful Pleasantville Day festival on Saturday, May 18th. A tradition lasting over thirty years, Pleasantville Day is not only a day of fun and games for the children, but also an important reminder to their parents of the joys of living in a small, close-knit community.

The Pleasantville Day fair is an annual celebration of the wonderful and lively town and its people as school winds down and the weather finally begins to warm up. Filled with colorful booths, carnival rides, dance showcases, and an impressive selection of food, there truly is something for everyone. This year, the festival boasted a juggling stilt-walker, human statue, and giant inflatable slide in addition to its usual activities to keep it feeling new and exciting despite its long run in the town.

Upon arriving at Memorial Plaza at the festival’s beginning around ten o’clock on Saturday morning, children of all ages were gleefully laughing and clutching onto their cotton candy as they played games and won prizes. But Pleasantville Day isn’t just a day for the children- it wasn’t difficult to spot parents enjoying themselves equally as much, chatting, enjoying the live jazz music, and entering raffles to win gifts provided by local businesses. Even the pets of Pleasantville seemed to be having a good time, as there was no shortage of furry faces wagging their tails and enjoying the attention of excited children and adults alike. Besides the expected endless stands filled with games and crafts, Pleasantville Day also hosted a diverse number of tables this year, including a sports equipment swap, town conservation awareness booth, and a variety of fundraising tables for Pleasantville High School clubs.

Pleasantville Day is truly a cherished day in the community which provides a unique opportunity for townspeople of all ages to come together and enjoy a day of fun and celebration. This event has become somewhat of an institution in the village, a powerful reminder of the beauty of living in a tight-knit, small town in which every face is a familiar and friendly one. In essence, Pleasantville Day is an embodiment of all the values Pleasantville aims to encapsulate: friendship, fun, and most importantly, community.

Charlotte Harter is a high school senior interested in writing and journalism. She plans to continue her studies next year at Vassar College in the fall and hopes to eventually gain a career in the writing and publishing world.