Plans for County’s March 3 Covid Commemoration: “One Year Later”

In the lobby of the Michaelian Office Building where the County’s “Ribbons of Remembrance” memorial now stands, County Executive George Latimer will host a commemoration of the County’s first confirmed COVID-19 case. To date, Westchester County has lost over 2,000 lives to the virus. The commemoration will take place on Wednesday, March 3 beginning at 11 a.m. To watch live, tune into www.facebook.com/WestchesterGov.

Latimer said: “What today is about is remembering those we have lost not as merely an integer or statistic, but as human beings and the valued members of our community that they were. While in this last year we have rallied together in so many ways,, it is imperative we also take time to grieve and heal together.”

The solemn event will begin at 11a.m. with an interfaith prayer service lead be Father Luke Hoyt from Holy Innocents Catholic Church, Rabbi Annie Tucker from Temple Israel Center and Imam Shaffieq Chace from Islamic Center of New Rochelle.

Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Westchester residents are strong, resilient and also compassionate people. One year later, we commemorate those we have lost and honor those who worked so hard to keep us safe.”

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said: “One year ago, all of our lives changed forever. I am proud of the work of my department, and health care workers county-wide, as we faced this crisis of unprecedented proportions.”

The prayers will be followed by remarks from Latimer and other invited guests, poems read by the County’s Poet Laureate B.K. Fischer and the County’s Youth Poet Laureate Danielle Kohn and a musical interlude from a string quartet made up of students and faculty from White Plains High School.

Following the program at 12p.m., Latimer will lead the County in a moment of silence remembering those we have lost.

This commemoration will continue again later in the evening when Latimer will lead a County-wide applause for health care workers in recognition of the life-saving, stress-filled work they have done during these tumultuous times.

On Wednesday, March 3, Latimer will also direct flags at all County facilities to be flown at half-staff in honor of the over 2,000 Westchester residents who have died from COVID-19.

