Picking a Pre-School For Your Child

Courtesy of Bet Torah Nursery School

When it comes to making a decision about where your child will attend preschool, there are many factors that are part of this first school experience. Visit the places you are considering. Talk to other families who have attended the program. Here are a few things you and your family may wish to consider:

1. Your first impression of the school

2. Referrals and recommendations and the reputation of the program

3. Qualified, experienced and caring staff

4. School accreditation

5. Changing and stimulating curriculum

6. Clean and safe facilities

7. Indoor and outdoor play spaces and afterschool enrichment programs

8. Signs of community, parent and family engagement as well as children’s programs

9. Are adults talking to students in warm, welcoming and nurturing ways?

10. Inviting and exciting programs, happy staff and active and happy students

