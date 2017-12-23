Peter Somogyi–Survivor of Auschwitz and Mengele–to Speak at Boys and Girls Club on Jan. 7

Save the date for what is sure to be an incredible speaker presentation at the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester (BGCNW) on January 7 at 7 p.m.

Holocaust survivor Peter Somogyi will be speaking about his experiences during the Holocaust and how he rebuilt his life thereafter. Mr. Somogyi and his twin brother were selected by Dr. Mengele and endured time at Auschwitz as children.

This particular presentation is being promoted by two Greeley high school juniors Aaron Notis and Jason Fine who have been working closely with Millie Jasper, executive director the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center, on bringing Holocaust speakers to wider audiences, “in hopes to reach people who are less familiar with the horrors of the Holocaust and the effects of prejudice and populist leadership,” stated Notis. “Last year, we brought a survivor to the Church of Holy Innocents, and he spoke to approximately 150 participants.”

“It is critical for people to hear these stories…now more than ever,” said Solveig McShea, director of development at BGCNW.

For more information about Mr. Somogyi, please click on the following link: https://hhrecny.org/speakers-bureau/peter-somogyi/