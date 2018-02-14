On Love and Caring in the Age of Trump

You know… as a local publisher, I have received assorted criticism from both sides of the political aisle.
For not doing enough with my press and my time even at the local level to counter the age of Trump. When I try, it can feel like a Herculean task as I try to keep up with community coverage, press deadlines, paper work, etc. This local publisher gig is frequently a full time job, and then some.
From others: for being ‘too political’ with my press.
I don’t think there’s a right or wrong answer. And navigating these tugs and pulls from both directions can feel somewhat exhausting as I ride this see saw, still. I maintain my independence so that I’m not pulled too much in either direction, actually.
Whether I’m doing enough, or not enough, whether I miss the mark, or am on target, I always try to convey: that while love lost a round, its power is unbeatable, and I’m confident it will win at the end. And that I appreciate and am grateful for all the activist efforts, too.
As erratic as I can be, I always, always try to strike a note that conveys that at the very least, I am awake, and that I CARE.
I CARE about the environment, and supporting real science.
I CARE about women’s hard fought for rights under siege and protecting choice.
I CARE about the aggressive accumulation of wealth in the hands of the few.
I CARE about supporting a vision of a Rainbow over America, and compassionate leaders who would never marginalize any one group, resort to hard core exclusionary tactics, or consider one group more deserving than another.
Well, you get the idea.
Happy Valentine’s Day, with love and care. — Grace