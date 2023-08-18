Northern Westchester’s Comprehensive State-of-the-Art Dental Practice with a Personalized Touch

When you enter the serene and modern offices of Northern Westchester Dental Care (NWDC), you will sense that this differs from your average dental practice, Drs. Dana and Seth Keiles strive to have every staff member treat patients like family. They’ll even take your picture at your first appointment so their staff can get to know you.

Their team understands dental-related phobias and strives to make each visit as comfortable and relaxing as possible, as reflected in the peaceful vibe of the newly renovated Yorktown office.

Location to Briarcliff Manor

Although the Keiles are expanding their practice by recently acquiring the office of Dr. Alan Miller in Briarcliff (renamed Briarcliff Dental Care), they give their offices a “boutique” feel. They believe in treating one patient at a time and giving them their undivided attention.

Whole Body Dentistry

Longtime residents who have raised their family in Chappaqua, the Keiles, and their colleagues practice “holistic dentistry,” meaning they look at patients’ overall health and wellness when creating a customized care plan – oral health is often a mirror of overall health. The Keiles describe their practices’ philosophy: “It’s more than just teeth; it’s about treating people.”

Patients of NWDC rarely need to be referred to outside specialists as they have a range of dental specialists under one roof. The staff includes oral surgeons, cosmetic dentists, orthodontists, and anesthesiologists.

Advanced Technology to Benefit Patients-The NWDC Lab

3D Imaging

Patients of NWDC benefit from the latest dental technologies that make treatment highly individualized, quicker, and more comfortable. One high-tech tool is CBCT, an advanced technology to create high-resolution 3D images of the body. CBCT systems are used in dentistry, maxillofacial imaging, and other medical and industrial applications.

Northern Westchester Dental Care’s CBCT system provides detailed images of the head and neck that are impossible with traditional 2D X-ray technology. The images help to diagnose and treat various issues, including tooth decay, bone loss, periodontal disease, dental abscesses, and tumors. Images also include information about anatomy and nerve location. An added benefit is that CBCT delivers significantly less radiation to patients than traditional 3d imaging.

3D Printing for In-house Appliances

The Keiles have built an in-house dental lab where their SprintRay 3D printer can produce the necessary appliances and implants for patients, including retainers, night guards, and clear aligners. Prior to production, 3D renderings for these devices are created through the use of a radiation-free intra-oral scanner.

On-site Crowns and More

Northern Westchester Dental Care is also a select digital dental practice that has invested in the CEREC Intra-oral scanner and production mill. Dental crowns, implant crowns, inlays, onlays, and bridges are created on-site. Northern Westchester Dental Care scans, designs, and mills these restorations in the office and can even do same-day crowns.

From general family dentistry and specialty care to cosmetic dental services, such as teeth whitening and veneers, NWDC’s experienced dentists and team dedicate themselves to helping you achieve the healthy and beautiful smile you deserve.

Yorktown Office

914-245-3103

front@nwdentist.com

nwdentist.com

Briarcliff Manor Office

914-941-1639

front@bcmanordentist.com

bcmanordentist.com