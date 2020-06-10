COVID-19 Antibody Testing Available at Northern Westchester Hospital’s Center for Healthy Living

Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) has issued a release announcing the availability of serology COVID-19 antibody testing for community members living in the villages, towns (and hamlets within the towns) of: Armonk, Bedford, Chappaqua, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, Pleasantville, Somers, North Salem, Yorktown, Pound Ridge, and Mt Pleasant. In order to accommodate the local community with minimal wait times and to maintain appropriate social distancing guidelines, all individuals coming for a test must be pre-registered and will be expected to wear a mask. In compliance with NY State Department of Health (DOH) guidelines, effective immediately and through July 31, antibody testing is available at:

Center for Healthy Living

480 South Bedford Road, Chappaqua, New York, 10514

Located in Chappaqua Crossing – Next to Whole Foods. Ample Parking

Hours of Operation:

Antibody testing will be offered Monday through Friday between 7am and 3pm through July 31st. You can come anytime during this designated time period.

Pre-registration is required 24 hours in advance and can be completed at https://bit.ly/3dFyuSG

Upon arrival please bring:

A copy of your confirmation email (from pre-registration). No prescription is needed but pre-registration is required.

A copy of your insurance card (copayments are waived)

Please know that you will be asked screening questions and will be masked upon entry per NYS regulation

Information about Antibody Testing :

What is serology (antibody) testing? After a simple blood draw, the antibody test may determine whether or not people who have been previously infected or exposed to COVID-19 have antibodies in their blood. Antibodies are proteins in the blood made by one’s immune system that help fight infection.

What does a negative result mean? Negative means that COVID-19 antibodies were not detected in your blood. Most commonly, this indicates you have not been infected with the COVID-19 virus. A negative result does not rule-out early or recent infection and antibody testing should not be used to diagnose COVID-19 infection.

What does a positive result mean ? A positive result indicates that you have COVID-19 antibodies in your blood. This means you have been exposed to COVID 19 and developed antibodies. At this point scientists are unsure how detected antibodies impact immunity and protect against re-infection. Therefore, it is important to note that regardless of your test result, it is essential that you continue to adhere to the Governor’s Executive Order and the New York State Department of Health guidelines for masking, social distancing and hand washing.

Why participate? Scientists are still working to understand many things about COVID-19, like how it travels from person to person, why it affects people differently, if it is a seasonal disease (meaning it can come back year after year like the flu), and if people can be infected again. That’s why these efforts are so important for you, your family and the community as a whole.

Reminder- Pre-registration is required 24 hours in advance and can be completed at https://bit.ly/3dFyuSG.

Participants will receive a confirmation email after successful pre-registration. Please note that pre-registration takes 24 hours to be processed so please plan accordingly so there are no delays when you arrive for your test.

Testing continues to be available for first responders and essential workers who live or work in the towns served by NWH and for family members of NWH staff.

News and photo courtesy of Northern Westchester Hospital