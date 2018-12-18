Northern Westchester Hospital 2018 Annual Benefit Raises over $1.5 Million

More than 750 supporters of Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) attended the 2018 Annual Benefit Gala, raising over $1.5 million, which will support the Bruce and Andrea Yablon Cancer Health & Wellness Program, the hospital’s music therapy program, and professional development for clinicians and nurses. The event honored philanthropists Ellen and Kamran Hakim, and physicians Drs. Adina and Jeffrey Keller, and was co-chaired by Jennifer and Jon Klein, Luba and Steve Seidman and Cathy and Adam Brodsky.

“Thanks to the generosity of our community, NWH is able to offer innovative practices, treatments and therapies that move us all toward a healthier future,” said NWH President and CEO Joel Seligman. “We are delighted to honor the Hakims for their long-term, generous support of Northern Westchester Hospital, and the Kellers for their clinical excellence and leadership roles. These couples exemplify the community support, commitment and dedication that enables NWH to provide high quality, patient-centered care to all members of our community.”

The gala’s underwriter was longtime NWH supporter and philanthropist Seema Boesky and the event was sponsored by The Durst Organization, Diamond Properties, Polaner Selections and Intuitive®, maker of the da Vinci® Surgical System.

Longtime supporters of NWH, the Hakims have hosted two fundraising galas for the hospital at their Old Salem Farm. The couple are married for 53 years and have lived in Westchester for just as long. They have four children, 12 grandchildren and reside in Chappaqua.

Adina Keller, MD, FACOG, a community-based physician, has dedicated her professional life to women’s health and cancer prevention. Jeffrey Keller, MD, FACS, FAAP, is board certified in Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery and a Pediatric Otolaryngologist who has devoted his career to taking care of children. The Kellers live in Chappaqua with their two teenage sons.

