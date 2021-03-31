Save the Dates for the 10th Annual “I Love My Park” Day(s): Activities Galore Planned for May 1 and May 2

Volunteer Events Taking Place at 120 State Parks, Historic Sites and Public Lands Across New York

Online Registration Now Open and Can Be Completed Here

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that registration is now open for the tenth annual I Love My Park Day, which will be held over the weekend of May 1 and May 2, 2021 at state parks, historic sites and public lands across New York. The event, sponsored by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Parks & Trails New York and the Department of Environmental Conservation, is a statewide event to enhance parks, historic sites and public lands and raise awareness and visibility to the state outdoor recreation assets and their needs.

“More people than ever before are enjoying the beautiful and natural treasures New York State has to offer,” Governor Cuomo said. “I Love My Park Day is a great opportunity to give back to our incredible park system, and I encourage New Yorkers to sign up and volunteer at a participating park or historic site in their area to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy these amazing resources.”

Volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in cleanup events at 120 state parks, historic sites and public lands from Long Island to Western New York and covering all regions in between, including sites operated by the Department of Environmental Conservation and municipal parks. Registration for I Love My Park Day can be completed here.

Volunteers will celebrate New York’s public lands by cleaning up debris, planting trees and gardens, restoring trails and wildlife habitats, removing invasive species and working on various site improvement projects. Due to COVID-19, registration will be capped at 50 people per site per day to create a safe and enjoyable experience for all volunteers. All projects will adhere to the proper requirements for social distancing and face coverings.

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, “State parks provided a necessary escape for people to safely recreate and explore the outdoors during the height of the pandemic. This year, we look forward to celebrating the stewardship of I Love My Park Day by welcoming volunteers whose efforts continue to make our state park system the very best in the nation and incredibly vital to our local communities. I’d like to thank our partners at Parks & Trails New York for continuing to organize this event for ten years and expanding opportunities for the public to give back.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “I Love My Park Day is the largest single-day volunteer event in New York State, providing opportunities for environmental stewards to help clean up, restore, and enhance the State’s parks, historic sites, and public lands. During the State’s ongoing response to the pandemic, more New Yorkers than ever before are venturing outdoors in search of recreation and I encourage them to consider giving back to our environment by registering to participate in preserving and improving these very special places and remembering to take care of public lands all year long.”

Parks & Trails New York Executive Director Robin Dropkin said, “Parks and green space are always important but never has that been more apparent than during this pandemic year. New Yorkers turned to parks in droves for recreation, respite and a safe place to spend time with family and friends. Now they have a chance to give back to the places that have sustained them over the last 12 months. We’re so happy to be able to celebrate the tenth anniversary of I Love My Park Day.”

Parks & Trails New York is New York’s leading statewide advocate for parks and trails, dedicated since 1985 to improving our health, economy, and quality of life through the use and enjoyment of green space for all. With thousands of members and supporters across the state, PTNY is a leading voice in the protection of New York’s magnificent state park system and the creation and promotion of more than 1,500 miles of greenways, bike paths, river walks, and trails. More information can be found here.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which are visited by 78 million people annually. A recent study found that New York State Parks generates $5 billion in park and visitor spending, which supports nearly 54,000 jobs. For more information on any of these recreation areas, call 518-474-0456 or visit here, connect with us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram

