More than 1.3 Million Vaccination Doses Administered to New Yorkers Over Last Week

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. 192,853 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.3 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 16 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers.

“Our providers are continuing to work around the clock to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, and we can support them by continuing to exercise safety guidelines – and by urging everyone who is currently eligible to make an appointment if they have not,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine works, but only if we take it, and we cannot afford to slow down because the footrace against the infection rate is still on. We will continue to work with local leaders to address hesitancy and to make sure our sites are accessible to everyone, while expanding our capacity in all corners of the state to get shots into people’s arms.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible: