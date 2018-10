The Friends of White Plains Hospital hosted the 125th Anniversary Gala of White Plains Hospital on Saturday, September 29th. The sold-out evening at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club, the site of the Hospital’s first gala in 1956, raised $1.7 million for Hospital programs and services. 800 guests enjoyed a historical video tribute showcasing the Hospital’s remarkable longevity in the community, followed by dinner, dancing, a silent auction, and fireworks display.