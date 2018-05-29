A Look Back at a Conversation Between Cecile Richards and Hillary Clinton

May 22, 2018, Chappaqua, NY–Cecile Richards and Hillary Rodham Clinton walked onto the stage at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center to a standing ovation. Over the course of 75 minutes, a vocal, enthusiastic audience frequently broke into applause throughout the packed house.

When Clinton welcomed Richards to Chappaqua, the activist responded with a welcome compliment: “I love it here, now I know why you live here!”

The conversation included Richards’ book Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead and a range of other topics; politics, especially women’s activism, fair wages, immigration, Richards’ work with Planned Parenthood and more personal subjects such as her mother, Ann Richards, her husband, Kirk Adams and their three children. Richards also shared tips for the best pie crust and what to eat for breakfast on the road.

Hosted by the Chappaqua Library, this event was made possible through the collaboration of many organizations: New Castle Community Media Center, the Town of New Castle, the New Castle Police Department, Scattered Books, Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, and of course Hillary Rodham Clinton, Cecile Richards and the team from Touchstone Books.

Release and Photo courtesy of The Chappaqua Library