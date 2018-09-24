Yesterday’s autumnal weather was perfect for the annual Jamie’s 5K Run for Love and the Cider & Donut Festival in Armonk. Runners of all ages and carnival attendees had a blast! Sponsored jointly by the Armonk Chamber of Commerce and the Byram Hills Pre-School Association. Photo coverage by Stacey Pfeffer and her son, Sam!
Jamie’s 5K Run for Love and Cider & Donut Festival
