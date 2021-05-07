Irvington Theater to Stream New Play from Brooklyn Playwright and Director Christina Franklin

IRVINGTON, NY – Christina Franklin has been training and working in New York’s theater scene since she was eight years old – starting out in the rehearsal studios of TADA! Youth Theater (whose notable alumni include Kerry Washington and Jordan Peele) and taking her gift for storytelling all the way to Broadway. Irvington Theater is thrilled to bring Franklin’s newest play, Cleanse, to virtual audiences from May 21-23.

In Cleanse, Franklin’s main character Courtney loves the internet but hates what it’s doing to her. In order to reclaim control of her offline life, she must face her online past – the awkward chats, the software fads, the moments of immense discovery, and, of course, the trolls. Full of humor, humiliation, and heartbreak, Courtney’s journey to digital deactivation requires a whole lot more than the click of a mouse.

“Christina is such an energetic, current voice for the theater world,” says Irvington Theater Manager Greg Allen. “IT is lucky to premiere this new work that she has been writing throughout the pandemic. I can’t wait for folks to see it!”

Christina Franklin is a Brooklyn-based theater artist and educator. Her work has been produced and developed with National Black Theatre, Royal Family Productions, and Out of The Box Theatrics, where Franklin served as associate director on last month’s critically-acclaimed streaming production of The Last Five Years. Her other assistant and associate directing credits include Coal Country and White Noise at The Public Theater, Slave Play at New York Theatre Workshop, and the upcoming Broadway revival of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf.

Franklin directs her self-described “semi-autobiographical” play, leading a vibrant, young cast that features Regan Sims, Subiya, Isabel Hilario, Nicole Johnson, and Will Callahan.

Cleanse will be available to stream on demand from Friday, May 21 at 12:01am EST through Sunday, May 23 at 11:59pm EST. This play contains strong language that may be unsuitable for younger audiences. Purchase your $12 per-household ticket to receive the viewing link and password at irvingtontheater.com/cleanse.

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 118-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. The theater continues its tradition with unprecedented reach though its all-virtual season, #IrvingtonAnywhere.