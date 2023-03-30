In Chappaqua on April 14th: Remembrance & Dedication of the New Casey Taub Field

New Castle is a town that loves its kids. Our schools are lauded, our sports events well-attended, our fundraising efforts effortlessly successful. We are proud to be a town that is filled with high-achieving, successful young people who are set to contribute greatly to society in whatever they do.

Which is why it’s so especially devastating to our community when a young person is taken too soon. One example of this was the sad loss of Casey Taub in July of 2017. Casey was a Sophomore at Greeley, an accomplished soccer player who had played through the ranks of AYSO and CYSC as well as Club soccer, proudly always wearing #22. His Dad was always on the sidelines, always volunteering, and even the longest-serving Commissioner of Chappaqua AYSO for over a dozen years (now Commissioner Emeritus). The family was a quintessential suburban soccer family until glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, struck Casey at age 14.

Casey fought his disease bravely for two years, enduring both chemo and radiation, and cheering on his teammates from the sidelines, but ultimately his young body succumbed to the cancer. Since Casey’s untimely death at age 16, his Dad Jonathan has worked tirelessly to raise funds and awareness for the Matthew Larson Foundation for Pediatric Brain Tumors, of which he is now a Board Member. Fundraising efforts use the hashtag #TaubStrong, and there have been numerous successful fundraising events over the past 5 years. The Casey Taub Spirit Award is also presented every year by Jonathan at the Horace Greeley High School. Also at the high school, the CT22 Club raises money for the Matthew Larson Foundation. In addition, the “#TaubStrong Tee Off” golf tournament will be this October 3rd at The Whippoorwill Club. For more information on the golf tournament, you may contact Jonathan Taub via email at jt@tlsearch.com.

Now, through the efforts of friends of the Taub family working hand in hand with the entire New Castle Recreation Commission, the Town of New Castle is proud to announce the dedication of Casey Taub Field, at Gedney Park. The upper soccer field at the park, site of so many great moments in Casey’s life, will be rededicated in his honor and renamed Casey Taub Field, with a ceremony and plaque unveiling on Friday, April 14th at 4:30.

Casey’s father Jonathan said, “I would prefer that we never had to be here, of course, but it’s just such a beautiful gesture and I’ll always be grateful for it. Anyone who comes up there to the soccer field will say Casey’s name. They’ll do that forever, and that makes me proud.”

New Castle Town Supervisor Lisa Katz commented, “By dedicating this soccer field in memory of Casey Taub, we honor his life and his love and embodiment of the true spirit of the game – passion, dedication, and teamwork. Though he may no longer be with us, his love for soccer will live on through this field and the countless young athletes who will play on it. We honor his memory and the unwavering commitment of his family to our community and our soccer program. This field will represent not only a place to play, but a symbol of the strength and unity that can be found in coming together around a shared passion.”

Please consider joining with the community on April 14th at 4:30 to recognize and honor the light and life of Casey. If you are interested in donating to the Matthew Larson Foundation for Pediatric Brain Tumors in Casey’s memory, you may do so at https://www.ironmatt.org/