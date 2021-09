The Covid pandemic has presented people with some of the greatest challenges of their lives. Westchester Jewish Community Services (WJCS) launched the WJCS Covid Relief Hub, in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, in November 2020 to deliver critically needed short-term mental health counseling and career services to Westchester residents at no cost. To date, WJCS’s Covid Relief Hub has served over 200 clients and conducted close to 100 group workshops and dozens of individual sessions. Our clients have been placed in legal, accounting, graphic design, sales, marketing, teaching, public relations, project management, and other jobs, thanks to the career guidance offered by the Covid Relief Hub. The Hub also offers parenting coaching sessions, a particularly urgent need at a time when students and parents are facing many uncertainties in the school year ahead. “At this challenging time for so many Westchester residents, we are proud that UJA-Federation of New York has allowed us to offer these vitally important services at no cost,” said WJCS CEO Seth Diamond.



“It’s hard to know what the future brings and this presents many emotional challenges to people of all ages and stages of life, whether you’re a parent, teacher, adult child of a homebound senior, or someone who has suffered great loss,” said Ellen Weisberg, Program Coordinator of Mental Health Services for the WJCS Covid Relief Hub. “Our program is dedicated to helping people address difficult feelings, situations, and decisions due to the far reaching impact of the pandemic.”



While the job market has improved, many young and mid-life professionals need help preparing for remote interviews and using Linkedin and other platforms. “There is great anxiety among those searching for a job,” said Lisa Morris, Program Coordinator of Employment Services for the WJCS Covid Relief Hub. “At the Covid Relief Hub, we provide both emotional support and practical guidance to the unemployed, at no cost.”



Services offered through the WJCS Covid Relief Hub are: up to 4 individual mental health support sessions

up to 4 individual parent coaching sessions

mental health support groups for Jewish day schools and synagogues, tailored to specific needs

individual career coaching

weekly workshops (over Zoom) that incude topics such as resume writing, LinkedIn profiles, preparation for interviews, and job resources

community mental health, and financial counseling referrals

The following upcoming workshops are free but must be registered for at least 24 hours in advance. Please RSVP at the email addresses listed below. Wednesday, September 1 10:00 – 11:30 am

LinkedIn: Up Your Networking Game

hubs@wjcs.com Monday, September 13 3:00 – 4:00 pm

Resume 101: Rethink and Reinvent Your Resume

hubs@wjcs.com



Wednesday, September 15 10:00 – 11:30 am

Preparing for an Interview

hubs@wjcs.com



Monday, September 20 9:30 – 10:30 am

Parent Support Group

eweisberg@wjcs.com



Tuesday, September 21 4:00 – 5:00 pm

Feeling Connected During the Pandemic

jschmelkin@wjcs.com



Wednesday, September 22 9:00 – 10:30 am

Interview Like a Pro

hubs@wjcs.com



Thursday, September 23 11:15 am – 12:15 pm

Life Lessons from the Jewish Calendar

pwax@wjcs.com



Thursday, September 30 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Parents of College Students: Preparing to be an “Empty-Nester”

jschmelkin@wjcs.com



For more information about individual mental health sessions or community workshop programming, please contact the COVID Relief Hub Mental Health Services Coordinator, Ellen Weisberg: eweisberg@wjcs.com



For more information about career services and programs, please contact the WJCS COVID Relief Hub Career Services Coordinator, Lisa Morris, at lmorris@wjcs.com. ABOUT WJCS

WJCS is one of the largest non-profit, non-sectarian human services agencies in Westchester, serving 20,000 people annually at 70 clinic, school, community, and home-based locations throughout the county. WJCS is a trauma-informed agency. Its integrated network of services includes: mental health treatment and counseling, child and youth development programs, residential and non-residential programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and geriatric services. The highest level of professional development and training is offered through the WJCS Educational Institute. For more information on WJCS, go to www.wjcs.com. News Courtesy of Westchester Jewish Community Services