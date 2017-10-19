‘Holidays Around Town,’ December 1-3, to Celebrate Art, Music…and Community!

The Traditional New Castle Festivities will also include a New ‘Salon Style’ Artist Showcase

By Grace Bennett

What happens when three wonderful organizations in town team up to help New Castle residents and merchants alike enjoy the holiday season with artist appreciation and good cheer? You receive ‘Holidays Around Town’… and its priceless gift of community bonding. Sprinkle in some joy to the world, Chappaqua style, and it will be a weekend to cherish and remember forever.

The Chappaqua Orchestra Concert and Tree Lighting at the Greeley House are a time-honored tradition in New Castle that take place the first weekend in December. This year, however: “We’re kicking things up a notch,” confirmed Leslie Weissman, co-founder with Peg Kafka-Sackler of The Northern Westchester Artists Guild (NWAG), a not for profit consortium of some 75 area artists. NWAG took the initiative to spearhead Holidays Around Town and the plans are as follows:

The festivities begin Friday, December 1, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m at the New Castle Historical Society (aka Horace Greeley House) concurrent with the Chappaqua-Millwood Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wine Around Town. Merchants up and down King Street and Greeley Avenue will open their doors and graciously greet guests offering wine and spirits and assorted bites and treats.

On Saturday, December 2, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m, NWAG will again be hosting the art show at the Greeley House. Enjoy holiday selections and classical music performed by the celebrated Chappaqua Orchestra at the Bell School. Following the concert, join neighbors and friends on a stroll over to the town’s beloved annual tree lighting at the Greeley House, where you will be greeted with libations an fine art inside!

Finally, on Sunday, December 3, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the newest offering during this traditional New Castle weekend, is a ‘salon style’ event showcasing 18 NWAG artists plus a holiday party with snacks inside the Greeley House hosted by the staff and volunteers of the New Castle Historical Society. Each artist of NWAG will be ‘taking over a room,’ offering visitors a chance to meet with the artist, ask questions, and of course view his/her works ranging from large scale paintings, photographic prints, sculpture to watercolor and wearable art. Art will be for sale too. “We love when our artists sell a work,” said Weissman. “It’s very satisfying for all of us.” “We have so many talented artists, and some have never shown their work,” added Kafka-Sackler. “It’s a great feeling of accomplishment to show and, in particular, when someone wants to make a purchase.”

Weissman and Kafka-Sackler said their motivation for producing the weekend go well beyond any dollar sales. They emphasized the unique role art can play in bringing a community together. Kafka-Sackler described a universal “feeling of civility” art creates. “It creates a wonderful environment for neighbors and friends to mingle,” she said. Weissman described a “calming effect” too. “It’s Art for Good.”

To keep abreast of the plans for Holidays Around Town and for news of other NWAG events, please visit www.nwartistsguild.org.

Grace Bennett is the Publisher and Editor of the Inside Press, and hopes to partake in the festivities.