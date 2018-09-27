Henry Finkelstein Lecture: October 5 at the Katonah Art Center

FREE LECTURE Friday evening, October 5, 7 p.m. at the Katonah Art Center

Growing up in a family of artists gave Henry Finkelstein a unique perspective on art. His father, Louis Finkelstein, was an American painter, art critic and professor who taught at Queens College, City University of New York. Several of his works have been compared to those of French artist and Post-Impressionist painter Paul Cézanne. His mother, Gretna Campbell, was also an exceptional painter who taught at Yale and was known for her powerful landscapes, often large and made at least in part from observation.

In addition to instructing at the National Academy and the Art Students League of New York, Finkelstein has taught and lectured at Brooklyn College, Haverford College, Maryland Institute College of Art, Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts. Although Finkelstein paints from life, the painters of the Abstract Expressionism movement have had a direct influence on his work.

New location for the Katonah Art Center: 40 Radio Circle Drive, Mount Kisco, NY 10549