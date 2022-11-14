Harvest Moon Farm Presents a Longer, More Spectacular LUMAGICA Holiday Light Experience this year

Open November 18 to December 30

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (November 14, 2022) – Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard in North Salem will once again transform into an enchanted forest after apple-picking season is over; and this year the LUMAGICA spectacular holiday trail is longer with several new and brilliant displays.

The natural landscape of the Orchard is a canvas for design and creative and immersive storytelling and will be filled with over 750,000 lights, whimsical creatures, and many surprises. The over half mile trail will take visitors on a journey through six magical spaces, Sparkling Light, Into the Wonderland, Magical Trees, A Great Celebration, Treats and Sweets, and Beyond the Forest.

During the LUMAGICA experience, guests will enjoy enormous, illuminated displays including a 20-foot-tall reindeer and a soaring parrot offering plenty of photo ops as attendees wind their way through light tunnels all timed to a musical performance. To get into the spirit of the holidays, visitors can grab a warm drink and an illuminated wand on their way in to begin the trail. At the end of the trail, participants will be greeted by fire pits as well as hot food, cider donuts, and seasonal drinks available for purchase. It is a memorable holiday experience for all ages.

LUMAGICA will open November 18 and run through December 30 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at 130 Hardscrabble Road. The walk-through experience takes 45 minutes to an hour and is one of 30 LUMAGICA parks around the world. Tickets are free for children 2 and under and range from $28 and up depending upon the date and time selected. Parking is free. To purchase, visit https://feverup.com/m/119449?utm_source=partner%26utm_medium=pr_119449%26utm_campaign=lumagica_nyc.