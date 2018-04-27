Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

Golf Kicks off May 15th Citizens of the Year Event and New Details

Are you a golfer?  Great! Sign up yourself, a twosome or foursome for the Golf portion of the Citizens of the Year event in just a few weeks on Tuesday May 15th at Whippoorwill Club.

If you are not a golfer, but your customers are and you want to treat them to a day that they will totally thank you for, then sign them up as a single, twosome or  foursome.

So, whether you are treating yourself, your staff, or your best customers for a fun day of great food, golf and networking at one of the finest golf and country clubs in the tri-state area, sign up now.  You will be glad you did.

Honoring Citizens of the Year:

​     Judy Gilmartin-Willsey (Framings)

    – Armonk Independent Fire Department

Pricing details:

Lunch (only) – $45
Cocktails/Dinner (only) – $125
Lunch and Golf – $175
Lunch, Golf, and Cocktails/Dinner – $275

Tee Hole Sponsorships are available for $100 each to support an Armonk Firefighter for cocktails and dinner.  Included with this sponsorship will be your name, or business name on a sign on one of the golf hole tee boxes. DEADLINE FOR THE TEE HOLE SPONSORSHIPS IS MAY 1ST TO ENABLE THE PRINTING OF THE SIGNS. 

To Register, Click here

 

