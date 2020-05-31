‘Getting to Know’ & Celebrate Some of the Wonderful Seniors of the Pleasantville High School Class of 2020

There are many reasons to celebrate the accomplishments of the 145 seniors in the Class of 2020 at Pleasantville High School. I just finished my second year of college at The University of Maryland so it seems fitting to have the opportunity to reflect on the special milestone as I am approaching two years since I graduated. Seniors, although this day may look a little different than how it has looked in the past for previous graduating classes, this does not diminish your successes. In fact, you have accomplished more than just graduating from high school- you completed your senior year during a global health crisis. Something we know was a challenge. As cliché as it may sound, I have learned that graduation is truly just the beginning. No matter what your plan is for after high school- college, work, travel- graduation signifies the start of a new chapter in your life. Below, is a sampling of this fantastic class from which we had the opportunity to ‘pair’ parent/student words with photographs taken by Pleasantville-based photographer, Donna Mueller, www.greatkeepsakes.com. Take the time to read about what makes each of these soon-to-be high school graduates special, as described by their respective families. – Lauren Rosh

Editor’s Note: Plans for the class’s graduation are still unconfirmed, following a recent interview with Pleasantville High School Principal Joseph Palumbo, who had stated: “We are working hard to make the ceremony about the students,” he said. Most importantly, he added, “The members of the Senior class are healthy and safe. Our door remains open for them.” In a June 1 email., Joyce A. Connell, coordinator of School Counseling, responded re a follow up inquiry re plans that “he (Mr. Palumbo) has been working tirelessly with the parties involved to get it confirmed.” Mr. Palumbo also responded: “Our poll for students/parents just closed last night and we are currently working to finalize plans. I have a meeting today with venues/vendors; the hope is to have complete plans by the end of the day.”

We will share more at the Inside Press as we learn more. In the meantime, congratulations to the entire Class of 2020 from everyone at The Inside Press.— Grace Bennett

Aidan Canfield

“Aidan Canfield will be graduating from Pleasantville High School and will continue his education at Bucknell University. Bucknell is a perfect fit where he will challenge himself academically and athletically. Aidan played football and wrestled for the Pleasantville Panthers throughout high school. He was awarded “All Section” for three years, won the section title his junior and senior years and placed in the New York state competition. Aidan will wrestle for the Bisons and plans to continue his passion for playing the guitar and fishing while he is in college. Pleasantville High School has prepared him well for this new and exciting chapter in his life.”

Ryan Dirgins

“A lover of music since birth, Ryan enjoys songwriting, playing the guitar, piano, saxophone, ukulele and the occasional kalimba solo. He ran outdoor track and cross country for the Panther and was named “All Westchester County” in 2019. He is also passionate about the visual arts. When not filming and editing humorous YouTube and TikTok video, he can be found at Rockwood Hall photographing his friends. Ryan sang in the Razor’s Edge acapella group and appeared earlier this year as King Triton in “The Little Mermaid.” This year’s Pleasantville High School’s salutatorian, Ryan plans to attend Wesleyan University this fall.”

Lauren Drillock

“To know Lauren is to love Lauren. With a zest for life, Lauren is a special girl who works tirelessly to excel academically and in sports. As a captain of her soccer team, she helped lead her team to a state championship this year. As a two-time captain for lacrosse, she has demonstrated great leadership and resilience over the last few years. In addition, as vice president of youth group, she donates much of her time to community service. More importantly, she exemplifies all that is good in a person and friends are essential to her. Lauren will play lacrosse at the College of the Holy Cross in the fall.”

Ben Fischer

“Ben has made the most of his experience at Pleasantville High School. In addition to enjoying his studies, Ben has been a member of the track team and Pioneer Sports League. He has also been actively involved with the garden club and peer to peer club. Outside of school, Ben is an avid hiker. Great friends and great memories have been made at Pleasantville High School.”

Norah Foley

“Norah is a caring and gentle soul. She is competitive yet sympathetic. Norah is reflective and amusing. Norah is the voice of reason in our large, chaotic Irish family. Norah has always chosen to do things in life not because they are easy, but because they are hard. We love you and as you begin the next chapter of your life in Loyola, Maryland, remember “we busted out of class, had to get away from these fools…” Go Greyhounds! Congratulations Norah!”

Megan McLane

“Meg is an amazing girl with a heart of gold. She is a hard worker, diligent, patient, funny, thoughtful, honest, quirky, compassionate, kind and optimistic. Her smile lights up a room and she has an infectious laugh. She loves music, theater and people! She is loud and excitable. Her voice can fill a room and melt your heart. She is a good friend and dependable. She is fair, true, generous and empathetic. She is someone you like to be around. The present may be on pause but the future looks bright for this senior.”

Sean Mueller

“Sean is kind and rarely complains. He is a hard worker when he cares about what he is working on. He is ‘loyal, kind and true’ to his friends and family. His favorite sports are football and lacrosse. This year, he was the captain of the Pleasantville varsity football team but what he enjoys most is playing the game of lacrosse which unfortunately could not happen this season. He will be attending Mount Saint Mary College in the fall and is looking forward to brighter days and playing on their lacrosse team. Go Pleasantville Panthers! Go MSMC Knights!”

Molly Perrine

“One of Molly’s greatest accomplishments at Pleasantville High School was to be selected to represent her school and participate in the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program where she attended conference at Adelphi University and Loyola University in Chicago. In school, Molly was the captain of cross country and track and field. She participated in various clubs such as “Familiar Faces” and “Echo” that allowed her to be an active member of her community. Outside of school, Molly has studied acting for 13 years, and in her free time, she loves to hang out with her friends. Molly is very excited to attend Skidmore College where she plans to pursue a double major of acting and marketing.”