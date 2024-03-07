Friends of White Plains Hospital’s Annual Luncheon to Feature Best-Selling Author Laura Schroff

Laura Schroff, best-selling author of An Invisible Thread, will be the featured speaker at The Friends of White Plains Hospital’s annual luncheon, to be held on April 3 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Fenway Golf Club, located at 384 Old Mamaroneck Road in Scarsdale.A former advertising sales executive who worked at several major media companies and publications, including Time Inc. and People, Ms. Schroff’s book, An Invisible Thread: The True Story of an 11-Year-Old Panhandler, a Busy Sales Executive, and an Unlikely Meeting with Destiny, became a #1 New York Times and international bestseller. The theme of her address at the Friends’ luncheon is “How the Power of Friendship Can Make a Difference.”

Throughout the year, the Friends of White Plains Hospital are instrumental in reinforcing the Hospital’s mission through volunteer work, fundraising and outreach around the Hospital’s life-saving programs and initiatives. Annual events of the Friends of White Plains Hospital include the spring luncheon, G3 – Girls Got Game, and the Hospital’s Fall Gala.

Individual tickets for the event are $150. For more information on ticket pricing and sponsorships, click here, call 914-681-2264 or email plaine@wphospital.org.

About White Plains Hospital

White Plains Hospital is a proud member of the Montefiore Health System, serving as its tertiary hub of advanced care in the Hudson Valley. The Hospital is a 292-bed not-for-profit health care organization with the primary mission of providing exceptional acute and preventive medical care to all people who live in, work in or visit Westchester County and its surrounding areas. White Plains Hospital has outpatient medical facilities across Westchester, including multispecialty practices in Armonk, Hawthorne, Larchmont, New Rochelle, Rye Brook, Somers, Yonkers and Yorktown Heights; and Scarsdale Medical Group locations in Harrison and Scarsdale.

The Hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission and in 2023, White Plains Hospital received another 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) – the highest distinction offered by that federal agency for the second consecutive year. In addition, the Hospital received its third Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a distinction held by only two percent of hospitals in the country. White Plains Hospital has consistently received the Outstanding Patient Experience Award from Healthgrades®, and in 2023 was awarded an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group for the 10th consecutive time.

