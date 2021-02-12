Friends of Karen March 12 Benefit Magic Show!

Join Friends of Karen virtually for this fun event for all ages from the comfort of your home with your family. It is sure to be a captivating evening and provide entertainment for the mind. Enjoy with friends who have a true passion for helping children! Be entertained by Asi Wind, a NYC based Corporate Mentalist (mind reader) who is one of magic’s most influential thinkers and performers.

Since 1978 Friends of Karen has been providing emotional, financial and advocacy support for children with a life-threatening illness and their families to help keep them stable, functioning and able to cope.

To purchase a Sponsorship, Tickets, Host Opportunity, or Silver Screen ad, visit: https://marchmagic.friendsofkaren.org/

