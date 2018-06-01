Friends of Karen’s 40th Birthday Celebration at Rye Playland

A perennial family-favorite outing during the summer is a trip to Rye Playland. Families can now combine fun with philanthropy when the park hosts Friends of Karen’s 40th Birthday Party on Saturday evening, June 9, at 5:30 p.m. The fun and festivities include a BBQ dinner overlooking the beautiful Long Island Sound, unlimited rides at “America’s Premier Playground,” fantastic entertainment, a gigantic birthday cake and lots of surprises.

It’s a fun way to celebrate the 40th Birthday of Friends of Karen, a lifeline to families caring for children battling cancer or another life-threatening illness. Tickets include dinner, unlimited rides all evening on the Playland attractions, a strolling magician, face-painting, a performance by the Lawless Band and much more.

Friends of Karen based in North Salem is the only non-profit organization in the New York Tri-State area that provides comprehensive support, at no cost, to over 300 families a month who are caring for a child battling cancer or another life-threatening illness. In the past four decades the organization has helped more than 15,000 children and families in the Tri-State area.

The non-profits team of social workers, child life specialists and creative arts therapists ensures that each family–and each family member–receives an individualized program of emotional, financial and advocacy assistance throughout their child’s illness.

The organization helps relieve the family’s everyday needs and concerns to improve their ability to cope with their child’s illness from diagnosis through treatment, which can last many months or even years.

Proceeds from the 40th Birthday Party will help relieve families of the financial hardship of huge medical bills, enormous travel costs for daily hospital visits, mounting expenses for housing, childcare, sibling support, and other necessities when facing a health crisis.

To purchase tickets, visit www.friendsofkaren.org or contact Gwen Salmo at 914 617-4051.