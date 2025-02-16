FRANKENSTEIN-THE MOVIE SCORE Comes to the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center March 22

FRANKENSTEIN-THE MOVIE SCORE is a Production of Friends of Chappaqua Performing Arts Center

Grammy-nominated composer Michael Shapiro’s FRANKENSTEIN-THE MOVIE SCORE with live orchestra will be performed by the New Chappaqua Orchestra under the direction of the composer at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, 480 Bedford Road, Chappaqua, New York 10514 (info@chappaquapac.org) on Saturday night, March 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://chappaquapac.org/

The classic early sound horror film Frankenstein starred Colin Clive and Boris Karloff (in his breakout role as the Monster) and was directed by James Whale. The hit movie Frankenstein is largely credited with saving Universal Pictures from bankruptcy, breaking all box office records during the Depression era. However, the film was produced prior to through composed film scores being typically used (indeed King Kong in 1933 was the first film to have a full film score).

In 2002, Michael Shapiro composed an orchestral film score for the classic film Frankenstein and was premiered by The Chappaqua Orchestra at the Jacob Burns Film Center played simultaneously with the movie. Since its premiere in Pleasantville, the score has been performed in one of its four versions (chamber orchestra, full orchestra, wind ensemble, and opera) worldwide over 65 times from St. Petersburg, Russia, Milan, Italy, Bergen, Norway, Trier, Germany, Birmingham, Liverpool, and Manchester, UK, to performances all over the United States and Canada, including the opera version premieres at the Los Angeles Opera and Atlanta Opera and the wind ensemble version by the Dallas Winds at the Meyersohn Symphony Center.

The Chappaqua performance, under the direction of composer Michael Shapiro, will be the first time the score has been played in Westchester in over ten years.