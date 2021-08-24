Feed Me Fresh to Support MKCCC’s Need-Based Scholarships

Mount Kisco Child Care Center (MKCCC) 17th Annual Feed Me Fresh: An Edible Evening event on Saturday, September 25 will benefit MKCCC’s need-based scholarship program. In its 50th year, MKCCC’s Scholarship Initiative, which is a combination of government subsidy, private, family and corporate foundation support, corporate and individual donations, and proceeds from special events, enables MKCCC to fulfill its mission of providing children with access to affordable, safe, high-quality early care and education.

Over the last five decades, MKCCC’s exceptional program has served close to 7,000 area children.The Center is committed to its successful service model–balancing families who can pay the full fee for care with families who require need-based scholarship support to attend. MKCCC is proud of its diversity, which benefits the children, families, and the community, and is committed to creating an environment that fosters the practice of understanding, cooperation, tolerance, and respect.

Feed Me Fresh: An Edible Evening showcases delicious food from local restaurants that subscribe to the same culinary philosophy as MKCCC–serving locally grown and sourced food and supporting local agriculture. Through its Feed Me Fresh seed-to-table nutrition program, MKCCC has created a hands-on curriculum that builds a natural appreciation for fresh, whole food. Tickets are available for $275 per person ($250 each before September 1st). For information about tickets, donations, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://mkccc.org/events/17th-annual-feed-me-fresh-an-edible-evening/ or contact Helen Bock, 914.241.2135 or bock@mkccc.org.