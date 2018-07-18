Discover ‘Kitah Katan’ at Bet Torah Nursery School

Mount Kisco, NY– Registration is now open for Kitah Katan, Bet Torah Nursery School’s Toddler drop-off separation program which begins September 6. Children 18 months and older are eligible to attend. Families enrolling by August 3 will also be able to attend a new musical Monday morning program from 9:30 to 10:10 in the fall at no charge for caregiver/parent and child.

Kitah Katan is a yearlong program that begins the gentle separation and learning through play on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9:30 to 11:45 am. Each morning is filled with music, art, movement, indoor and outdoor play. Library and literacy, science and animal programs, specials with our music educator and our movement educator round out each day. Healthy snacks are provided daily. The program begins in September with family visits and shortened sessions until all students are comfortable and ready to separate, socialize and share by month’s end.

NEW THIS YEAR: Toddlers enrolled by August 3 in our fall Kitah Katan program on Tuesday and Thursday mornings may also attend our Monday Musical Mensch program on Mondays from 9:30-10:10 as our guest this fall through December 17 with our music educator, Pam Gittleman.

For information on registration for our toddler program and our musical Monday program or to inquire about registration for 2s, 3s, and 4s and to arrange a tour of Bet Torah Nursery School, please call 914 666-7595 ext. 110. Space is limited.

Bet Torah (www.bettorah.org) serves as a leading center for Conservative Judaism in Northern Westchester.