The Pleasantville Chamber of Commerce pulled together resources to make sure its members and community are receiving the most current and reliable information regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

As news is being updated frequently, look for facts from reputable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

Post printable resources from the CDC to ensure that employees are aware of Coronavirus symptoms and prevention measures.

Increase the frequency of cleaning schedules, especially for common areas.

Information Resources:

We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated. If you have information that you’d like the Chamber to share on the special procedures and precautions that you have put in place email us here.

