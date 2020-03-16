The Pleasantville Chamber of Commerce pulled together resources to make sure its members and community are receiving the most current and reliable information regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
- As news is being updated frequently, look for facts from reputable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
- Post printable resources from the CDC to ensure that employees are aware of Coronavirus symptoms and prevention measures.
- Increase the frequency of cleaning schedules, especially for common areas.
Information Resources:
- Village of Pleasantville: www.pleasantville-ny.gov
- Directory of contacts: https://www.pleasantville-ny.gov/contacts-directory
- Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Guidance for Business: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html
- Small Business Administration: https://www.sba.gov/page/guidance-businesses-employers-plan-respond-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19
- New York State Health Department: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/
- Westchester County Health Department: https://health.westchestergov.com/2019-novel-coronavirus
Northwell Health (Phelps + Northern Westchester Hospitals): https://www.northwell.edu/coronavirus-covid-19
- Facebook Business Resource Hub
- CDC: Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease.
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce: Business Resilience Guidance
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce: Guidance for Employers
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce: Workplace Tips for Employees
- U.S. Department of Labor: COVID-19 Guidance
We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated. If you have information that you’d like the Chamber to share on the special procedures and precautions that you have put in place email us here.
Sincerely,
Bill Flooks
President, Pleasantville Chamber of Commerce
Executive Board
Bill Flooks, President
Paul Alvarez, Vice President
Elizabeth Calderone, Treasurer
Karen Cammann, Secretary
Ed Elliott, Executive Board Member
Jackie Martineau, Executive Board Member
Daniel Ortiz, Executive Board Member
Administrator, Evelyn Tierney