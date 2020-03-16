The Inside Press

Magazines serving the communities of Northern Westchester

Current and reliable information regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

by

Courtesy of Fusion Medical Animation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Pleasantville Chamber of Commerce pulled together resources to make sure its members and community are receiving the most current and reliable information regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

  • As news is being updated frequently, look for facts from reputable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
  • Post printable resources from the CDC to ensure that employees are aware of Coronavirus symptoms and prevention measures.
  • Increase the frequency of cleaning schedules, especially for common areas.

Information Resources:

We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated. If you have information that you’d like the Chamber to share on the special procedures and precautions that you have put in place email us here. 

Sincerely,

Bill Flooks
President, Pleasantville Chamber of Commerce

Executive Board
Bill Flooks, President
Paul Alvarez, Vice President
Elizabeth Calderone, Treasurer
Karen Cammann, Secretary
Ed Elliott, Executive Board Member
Jackie Martineau, Executive Board Member
Daniel Ortiz, Executive Board Member

Administrator, Evelyn Tierney

Reader Interactions