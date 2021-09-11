County Marks 20th Anniversary of 9/11 with Tribute & Unveiling of Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial

Watch full ceremony on Facebook or YouTube.

(Valhalla, NY) – Overlooking both The Rising memorial and the newly unveiled Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial, Westchester County Executive George Latimer joined the County in mourning those lost due to the terrorist attack that day twenty years ago.

Latimer said: “Each year, this day is day of reflection for those who lived through it and a day to provide comfort to those who lost so much. Now, twenty years later, this day must also serve as a lesson to those too young to remember. I hope this ceremony can both provide comfort and a reminder to all what occurred on that seemingly normal September morning on which the world was changed forever.”

The County’s ceremony, emceed by ABC7 Journalist Marcus Solis, marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, once again hosted at the breathtaking Kensico Dam Plaza was a service filled with powerful remarks, moving prayers by Reverend Erwin Lee Trollinger, Imam Shaffieq Chace, & Rabbi Howard Goldsmith, comforting music provided by SUNY Purchase, sadness, but also, hope.

Solis said: “As a reporter who covered the attacks on 9/11, the 20th anniversary has special meaning. I am truly honored to be taking part in the ceremony in Westchester where I live, and where so many families were impacted.”

The ceremony opened with a procession Westchester County Department of Public Safety Ceremonial Unit Color Guard, the Pipes and Drums of the Police Emerald Society of Westchester County and representatives from the NYPD and FDNY. This moving tribute was followed by a rendition the Star Spangled Banner performed by New York Presbyterian Lawrence ICU nurse and Mount Vernon resident Carlo Jose “CJ” Zenarosa.

The solemn occasion was then marked by the laying of a wreath by Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, Department of Emergency Services Commissioner Richard Wishnie, Lisabeta Vukaj – sister Of Simon Marash Dedvukaj who was killed in the north tower – and a member of the Westchester County Department of Safety Police Honor Guard.

The day prior to the ceremony, September 10, Latimer was joined by family members of those fallen for a private unveiling of the newly furnished Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial. This new monument, placed next The Rising at Kensico Dam Plaza, was designed by a committee made up of loved ones of those lost.

Committee Co- Chair and New York City Police Officer Matthew J. McCauley said: “Twenty years after our first responders rushed to the disaster areas that were created in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, these selfless, courageous, brave and humble men and women continue to make the ultimate sacrifice from 9/11 related illnesses. First responders from eleven different agencies, including six from the City of Yonkers Fire & Police Departments and four from the City of White Plains Fire Department are among the initial 41 names engraved on the memorial being unveiled today adjacent to “The Rising.” We applaud Westchester County Executive George Latimer for recognizing that a memorial in the honor of those 9/11 first responders that resided and/or worked or volunteered for Westchester County Agencies and who lost their lives to 9/11 related illnesses was long overdue. The collaboration between County Executive Latimer, his team and this Memorial Committee has had one goal from the beginning, to “Never Forget.” Unfortunately, we expect the number of names here to at least double in size by next year once we capture all that have been lost who are associated with Westchester County. Again, we thank County Executive Latimer for understanding the sobering truth and reality that this memorial will continue to grow in size for decades to come. By supporting this Memorial Committee’s vision, he, along with the rest of the County, has ensured that 9/11 First Responders from Westchester County will never be forgotten.”

The committee, and Westchester County, tragically lost co-chair Peter Woods to a 9/11 related illness earlier this year.

Following the public unveiling of the new memorial, an Eternal Light was lit. A light that will shine 24/7 over the memorial as a testament to the light shone over this County by the heroes this monument is dedicated to.

The ceremony continued on with the reading of the names of those Westchester residents killed on 9/11 and those Westchester residents who have died from 9/11 related illnesses by Westchester County Legislators, District Attorney Miriam Rocah, County Clerk Tim Idoni and family members of those lost.

Names of those lost on 9/11:

William Abrahamson

Peter Craig Alderman

Kazuhiro Anai

Sharon Balkcom

Yelena Belilovsky

Michael J. Berkeley

George Bishop

Michael A. Boccardi

Michelle Renee Bratton

Thomas M. Brennan

Jonathan Eric Briley

Mark Brisman

Lloyd Brown

Ronald Bucca

Tom Burke

Mary T. Caulfield

Alex Ciccone

Kevin Francis Cleary

Robert J. Coll

Helen Crossin-Kittle

Joan Cullinan

Patrick W. Danahy

Dwight Darcy

Marisa DiNardo

Simon A. Dhanani

John J. Doherty

Christopher Michael Duffy

Paul Fiori

Thomas Fitzpatrick

Simon Dedvukaj

Kevin Joseph Frawley

Alan W. Friedlander

John Patrick Gallagher

Charles Garbarini

Peter Gelinas

Kieran Joseph Gorman

Yugi Goya

Gary Haag

Richard B. Hall

Vincent Halloran

W. Ward Haynes

Nobuhiro Hayatsu

Katsuyuki Hirai

Thomas Warren Hohlweck, Jr.

Montgomery McCullogh Hord

Louis Steven Inghilterra

Ariel Louis Jacobs

Arthur Joseph Jones

Douglas G. Karpiloff

Satoshi Kikuchihara

Takashi Kinoshita

Glenn Kirwin

Richard J. Klares

Gary Koecheler

Vanessa Langer

Denis Lavelle

Joseph Leavey

Michael A. Lepore

Richard Lynch, Jr.

Michael J. Lyons

Katie Marie McCloskey

John T. McErlean, Jr.

Francis McGuinn

Michael McHugh, Jr.

Barry J. McKeon

Robert C. McLaughlin, Jr.

Christopher D. Mello

Yamel Merino

William Minardi

Krishna V. Moorthy

George Morell

Dennis Moroney

Takuya Nakamura

Soichi Numata

James A. Oakley

Diana J. O’Connor

Amy O’Doherty

Marni Pont O’Doherty

Samuel Oitice

Sean Gordon Corbett O’Neill

Chris Orgielewicz

Timothy F. O’Sullivan

Michael B. Packer

Thomas Palazzo

James Nicholas Pappageorge

William H. Pohlmann

Hemanth Kumar Puttur

Vincent A. Princiotta

Valsa Raju

Robert A. Rasmussen

John Reo

Joseph R. Riverso

Gregory E. Rodriguez

Edward Ryan

Tatiana Ryjova

Sam Salvo

Eric Sand

Robert Scandole

Marian Serva

Daniel Shea

Joseph Shea

Linda Sheehan

Thomas J. Shubert

Allan Shwartzstein

David Silver

Michael John Simon

Thomas E. Sinton III

Rochelle M. Snell

Robert Speisman

Joseph P. Spor, Jr.

Timothy C. Stout

John Swaine

Sean Patrick Tallon

Michael A. Tamuccio

Kenichiro Tanaka

Joanna Vidal

Jeffrey Walz

James Arthur Waring

Timothy Matthew Welty

William Wik

Marc Zeplin

Ivelin Ziminski

Joseph J. Zuccala

Names read of those lost to 9/11 Related Illnesses:

Firefighter – Gary S. Allo – White Plains Fire Department

Police Officer – Christopher M. Barry – NYPD

Sergeant – Patrick J. Boyle – NYPD

Sergeant – Patrick T. Coyne – NYPD

Battalion – Chief Kevin R. Byrnes – FDNY

John M. Cozza – Construction Industry

Emergency Medical Technician – Luis De Pena, Jr – FDNY

Police Officer Kenneth X. Domenech – NYPD

Police Officer Nicholas G. Finelli – NYPD

Lieutenant – Clark W. Douglass – White Plains Fire Department

Firefighter – Daniel R. Foley – FDNY

Detective – Mark S. Gado – New Rochelle Police Department

Richard A. Grace – Construction Industry

Commissioner Peter S. Guyett – Yonkers Fire Department

Firefighter – Herbert D. Harriott – Rye Fire Department

Police Officer – Joseph F. Heid – NYPD

Detective – Michael A. Houlahan – NYPD

John A. Lo Bianco – Construction Industry

Police Officer – Anthony Maggiore – Yonkers Police Department

Executive Director – Stephan Hittmann – FDNY

Fire Fighter – Gary S. Martin – White Plains Fire Department

Lieutenant – Roy D. McLaughlin – Yonkers Police Department

Firefighter – Robert A. Mentrasti – Fairview Fire Department

Detective – James W. Monahan – NYPD

Police Officer – Walter L. Mallinson – Harrison Police Department

Lieutenant – John W. Moran – FDNY

Firefighter – Kevin J. Nolan – FDNY

Police Officer – Kathleen O’Connor Funigello – New Rochelle Police Department

Firefighter – John V. Peteani Jr – Yonkers Fire Department

Firefighter – Michael R. O’Hanlon – FDNY

Firefighter – Eduardo A. Rivera – Yonkers Fire Department

Detective – Joseph E. Seabrook – NYPD

Captain – Robert J. Spatta – Croton on the Hudson Fire Department

Deputy Chief – Frank G. Strollo – New Rochelle Fire Department

Captain – Ronald G. Peifer SR – NYPD

Captain – Dennis P. Tortorella – Town of Mamaroneck Fire Department

Firefighter – Neill S. Tyndal JR – Yonkers Fire Department

Detective – Charles J. Wassil JR – Peekskill Police Department

Lieutenant – Marden C. Wolf – White Plains Fire Department

James P. Sullivan – New York City Transit Authority

Sergeant – Peter C. Woods – NYPD, Hartsdale Fire Commissioner & Co-Chair of this Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial

The tribute concluded with a moment of silence, flyover by County Police and a performance of Taps by Mount Pleasant Police Officer Peter Blume.

News courtesy of the office of the Westchester County Executive.