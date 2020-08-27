Congresswoman Nita Lowey to Be Honored at HHREC Virtual Annual Benefit: October 29

Guest Speaker Derek Black, Godson of David Duke, to Discuss his Journey Away from a White Nationalist Movement

Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center Virtual Annual Benefit: Moving Generations Forward-

Honoring Human Rights Leaders Past, Present, and Future

Thursday, October 29, 7 p.m., from the comfort and safety of your home

Honoring U.S. Congresswoman Nita Lowey and Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center Speakers Bureau Survivors and Liberators

Our guest speaker will be Derek Black. Derek Black is the son of Don Black, the founder of the hate site Stormfront and the godson of David Duke, a former grand wizard of the KKK. While attending a small liberal arts college in Florida, students discovered a white nationalist living in their midst. They showed him practicing extreme acceptance. Coming from people he respected, their ideas had real merit to him. Derek is uniquely smart. That made him discover the flaws in white nationalism ideology. He walked away from the white nationalist movement. Join us and listen to his story.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, please contact Millie Jasper, 914-696-0738 or mjasper@hhrecny.org

https://hhrecny.z2systems.com/np/clients/hhrecny/event.jsp?event=829