Coming March 15 and 16–Creative Arts Therapy Workshops

Creative Arts Therapy Workshops

EXPERIENCING THE ART WITHIN YOU

Thursday and Friday, March 15 and 16

“Focus on the journey, not the destination.

Joy is found not in finishing an activity, but in doing it.”

Greg Anderson, Author

Join us as we celebrate National Creative Arts Therapy Week. Come and explore the artist within as we share our

experience of dance/movement, art, drama and music.

The Greens at Greenwich Creative Arts Therapists are partnering

with the Bruce Museum for two exciting workshops.

Art and Music Therapy

Thursday, March 15, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Facilitated by Deborah Shaw-Appel, Art Therapist

and Kimberly Williams, Music Therapist

Dance/Movement and Drama Therapy

Friday, March 16, 5:30 to 7:30pm

Facilitated by Beth Liebowitz, Dance/Movement Therapist

and Maria Scaros, Drama Therapist, Executive Director, The Greens

Workshops will be held at the Bruce Museum

1 Museum Drive, Greenwich

RSVP »

March 15 & 16 Thursday & Friday

Please Join Us! Appreciate how the arts awaken joy and discovery through the creative process of music, dance/movement, drama and art.

Space is limited. Register now. You may attend both workshops or one of them.

Call 203.531.5500

Email mscaros@thegreensatgreenwich.com