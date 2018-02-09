Coming March 15 and 16–Creative Arts Therapy Workshops

Creative Arts Therapy Workshops
EXPERIENCING THE ART WITHIN YOU
Thursday and Friday, March 15 and 16
“Focus on the journey, not the destination.
Joy is found not in finishing an activity, but in doing it.”
Greg Anderson, Author
Join us as we celebrate National Creative Arts Therapy Week. Come and explore the artist within as we share our
experience of dance/movement, art, drama and music.
The Greens at Greenwich Creative Arts Therapists are partnering
with the Bruce Museum for two exciting workshops.
Art and Music Therapy
Thursday, March 15, 5:30 to 7:30 pm
Facilitated by Deborah Shaw-Appel, Art Therapist
and Kimberly Williams, Music Therapist
Dance/Movement and Drama Therapy
Friday, March 16, 5:30 to 7:30pm
Facilitated by Beth Liebowitz, Dance/Movement Therapist
and Maria Scaros, Drama Therapist, Executive Director, The Greens
Workshops will be held at the Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive, Greenwich
March 15 & 16 Thursday & Friday
Please Join Us! Appreciate how the arts awaken joy and discovery through the creative process of music, dance/movement, drama and art.
Space is limited. Register now. You may attend both workshops or one of them.
Call 203.531.5500
Email mscaros@thegreensatgreenwich.com