Chappaqua’s Summer Sale Beckons! July 27th – July 29th

By mid-summer in Chappaqua, things can begin to feel a little slow. Anticipation and excitement have subsided, and town residents are left searching for new activities to bring a change of pace to their daily routines.

Luckily, they need not look any further.

Chappaqua’s Summer Sale taking place townwide always seems to arrive at the perfect time, bringing life and action to the town!

From Thursday, July 27th through Saturday, July 29th, various local businesses will present their merchandize at never seen before prices, we are told. With over 20 merchants participating, there will be everything from clothing to jewelry to home goods — making this the perfect event for any shopper eager to take advantage of great discounts and one-of-a-kind items all while supporting local shops.

Some stores, including Desires by Mikolay, even offer special VIP preview days — this year on July 25 and 26: “This is a wonderful chance for insiders to shop early, getting the first chance at coveted items with record breaking pricing,” shares Tara Mikolay, co-founder and designer of Desires by Mikolay, who helps launch the event each year, together with many other favorite downtown shops and restaurants and eateries working in tandem with the local Chappaqua Millwood Chamber of Commerce and the Town of New Castle.

While browsing, residents can also enjoy food, music, and the general vibrancy of the atmosphere. Desires will serve a sweet treats dessert bar daily and complimentary gourmet hot dogs by the famous Chez Lenard https://chezlenard.com/ on the final day (amongst other dining options for everyone to enjoy); they will also be providing a DJ on Thursday to add to the good vibes.

With the town gathered, collectively enjoying the Summer Sidewalk Sale and all it has to offer, the event allows residents to socialize, connect, make the most of their summer, and, of course, shop!

“It’s a chance for the community to come together, support local businesses, and enjoy the Summer weather and incredible deals!” says Mikolay.